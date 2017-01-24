Vertu Launches Constellation Balancing Iconic Heritage Elements With Sleek Modern Design

LONDON, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The English luxury mobile phone manufacturer, Vertu, launches the next generation of its high-performance smartphone

Vertu Constellation will be available in boutiques from mid-February 2017

Constellation combines superior performance technology, exceptional build quality, luxurious materials and Vertu's renowned platform of dedicated services

Designed for the global traveller, Constellation includes Dual SIM and support for 34 international bands and protocols

The high resolution 5.5" WQHD AMOLED display, with over 3.6million pixels, delivers extraordinary colour and detail, protected by a 6 th Generation sapphire crystal screen

Generation sapphire crystal screen Constellation's imaging experience is designed for optimal social media use, with a 12MP camera whose light sensitivity is maximised via very large 1.55 micro pixels

Sound quality is assured via Dolby® Digital Plus virtual surround sound for peerless mobile acoustics

Constellation incorporates Vertu's acclaimed full services offering, including Vertu CONCIERGE and Vertu LIFE

The soft leather of the case, finished in a variety of warm, inviting colours, is sourced from a specialist, family-run tannery in Italy

Global Phone

Vertu's ethos is of a 'one world phone', and the Constellation is truly optimized for the global traveller. Acknowledging that many Vertu customers live and travel across multiple countries, Constellation is the first Vertu device to support Dual Sim technology. This enables users to switch between different Sims and networks according to their destination, with Vertu's development team ensuring that, no matter where you are in the world, your Constellation has the optimum set-up for that region.

This perfect world service is complemented by global Wi-Fi access from iPass, the world's largest Wi-Fi network.

Performance

Constellation features Vertu's highest-ever display resolution, thanks to a formidable WQHD AMOLED panel offering 538 pixels per inch and over 3.6 million pixels, rendering image detail in extraordinary clarity. The display is protected by a solid section of scratchproof, 140 carat 6th generation sapphire crystal.

Exceptional acoustic performance is achieved with Dolby® Digital Plus virtual surround sound processing and front-facing stereo speakers, placed at the top and bottom of the phone to achieve the best possible stereo separation. Call quality is assured via uplink noise cancelling and HD Voice support.

Constellation also enhances users' social media activity with its exceptional 12-megapixel camera, designed especially for social photographers. Featuring very large 1.55 micro pixels, this camera delivers a superior imaging experience with 4K video support, slo-mo video capture and panorama features.

Alongside its powerful high-performance audio and imaging, Constellation features wireless charging, NFC, Google Android' 6.01 Marshmallow and secure communications from Silent Circle. A full technical specification is included at the end of this release.

