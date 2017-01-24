Ablynx: VAN HERK INVESTMENTS B.V. ANNOUNCES 10.07% SHAREHOLDING IN ABLYNX

GHENT, Belgium, 24 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Van Herk Investments B.V.
The above shareholder notified Ablynx that it has exceeded the 10% threshold on 19 January 2017 and now holds 6,148,362 Ablynx shares, representing 10.07% of the current 61,076,074 outstanding Ablynx shares, an increase from a former position of 5.40% (August 2016).
Van Herk Investments B.V. is controlled by Mr. A. van Herk in accordance with Articles 5 and 7 of the Dutch Companies Code.
Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).
About Ablynx
Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies® (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).
