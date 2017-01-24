ATOS: Atos Secures a Five-Year Contract as Key IT Partner of the Western Australian State Government

Up to AUD $3.16 billion deal to be allocated to Atos and 2 other ICT suppliers over the next 10 years

Paris, Perth, 24 January 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has secured a five-year contract, extendable for an additional five years, with the government of Western Australia (WA).

This follows a stringent selection process in which 56 companies pitched to deliver on the 'GovNext-ICT program', a foundational element of the State's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) strategy launched in 2016. With this appointment, Atos is on track to achieve its ambition to bring world-class standards and business practices that will re-invent and transform citizen engagement in Western Australia.

As one of the three key ICT infrastructure service suppliers to the WA government under the five-year contract, Atos will provide Cloud Computing and Network and Communications services to this 'whole-of-government' initiative. At the same time Atos will help to transform ICT from an 'own and operate' model to a 'consumption-based' model delivering efficiencies, cost savings and improved service outcomes across the State to meet the growing demands of mobile and digitally savvy citizens. Atos will draw on its global competencies, including its global alliances and key Australian partners to bring world-class experience and competence in enabling the State's Digital journey.

Herbie Leung, Head of Atos APAC said: "The Western Australian Government is leading the world in its approach to the consumption of technology at a lower cost, and it is exciting to see the government working as one to set up its future technological infrastructure to meet the growing demands of WA citizens. Atos is thrilled to be part of this journey."

Australia's Innovation Minister Bill Marmion said: "The appointment of Atos as one of three suppliers of ICT infrastructure to the Western Australian Government marks the beginning of an exciting new digital era for the public sector. The new arrangements will modernise technology across government and provide the technical platform for the State's ICT Strategy Digital-WA. We look forward to working with Atos, and the two other suppliers, over the term of this contract."

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

