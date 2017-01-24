

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB on Monday said it has ordered Subsidiaries of Citi to pay $28.8 million for giving the runaround to borrowers trying to save their homes.



In a statement, CFPB said it has taken separate actions against CitiFinancial Servicing and CitiMortgage, Inc. for giving the runaround to struggling homeowners seeking options to save their homes.



The mortgage servicers kept borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure or burdened them with excessive paperwork demands in applying for foreclosure relief.



CFPB asked CitiMortgage to pay an estimated $17 million to compensate wronged consumers, and pay a civil penalty of $3 million. The agency has asked CitiFinancial Services to refund approximately $4.4 million to consumers, and pay a civil penalty of $4.4 million.



CFPB Director Richard Cordray, said, 'Citi's subsidiaries gave the runaround to borrowers who were already struggling with their mortgage payments and trying to save their homes. Consumers were kept in the dark about their options or burdened with excessive paperwork. This action will put money back in consumers' pockets and make sure borrowers can get help they need.'



