89% of patients who began the treatment attended the study's last visit

No major adverse event has been observed

The clinical data is currently being verified

Results should be published before the end of the first quarter of 2017

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, announces that its Phase IIa double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study in house dust mite-induced rhinoconjunctivitis1 has completed its clinical phase.

This first clinical trial in house dust mite rhinitis was undertaken by the team led by Professor Bettina Hauswald, principal investigator, at the Carl Gustav Carus University Hospital in Dresden, Germany. Of the 37 patients who began the treatment with hdm-ASIT+™, 33 attended the last visit to the allergist, giving a retention rate of 89%.

The main objectives of this study are to evaluate the drug candidate's safety and tolerability profile and to determine the maximum cumulative dose tolerated by house dust mite allergic patients. The secondary objectives of this study are the assessment of the impact of hdm-ASIT+™ on the immune system and on the reduction of the reactivity to a conjunctival provocation test2

During the trial, no major treatment-related adverse event was observed, even at the highest allergen dose, which is 200 times greater than the first dose administered.

ASIT biotech is currently cleaning the clinical database. This first step will be followed by the statistical analysis of the data and the publication of the clinical results by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT biotech, comments: "We are happy because the retention rate of 89% constitutes the first evidence that our second product candidate, hdm-ASIT+™, is safe and well tolerated, even at high allergen doses. We are eager to get the results related to the immunogenicity and the potential clinical effect of this product candidate targeting the worldwide-spread house dust mite allergy."

1 This research program is partly funded by the Walloon region in the form of recoverable advances, in accordance with the agreement signed at the beginning of 2016.

2 A test enabling both the diagnosis of a patient's allergy and the determination of their level of hypersensitivity at various times during the desensitization process.

About hdm-ASIT+TM