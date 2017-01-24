TIM Brasil,a leading mobile operator in Brazil, awarded SIAE MICROELETTRONICA as supplier for the new mobile backhaul microwave radio network. This deployment is part of TIM new LTE network upgrade aiming to extend territory and population coverage. The signed frame contract covers supply of product and services for a three (3) years period.

TIM aimed to extend its existing mobile network by adding new LTE access sites favouring a larger coverage and service delivery capabilities toward its users. To interconnect the new sites to the existing wireless infrastructure TIM decided to rely on high capacity microwave radio, offering multi-gigabit connectivity and the flexibility needed to address deployment in an urban environment. TIM awarded SIAE MICROELETTRONICA that as part of the contract will supply its latest generations SM-OS based microwave and millimetre wave platforms including ALFOplus zero foot print solution, AGS-20 split-mount solution operating at frequencies from 6 to 38GHz up to 2048QAM and its ALFOplus80HD operating at 80GHz solution reaching over 2Gbps capacity. Along with the hardware SIAE MICROELETTRONICA will also provide all the related services from site survey, installation commissioning for the regions of its competence.

"We are pleased of this award that sees our solution used to expand our previously deployed microwave infrastructure, as well as entering into a new network region," says Luigi Lovati LATAM General Manager, adding, "This award, worth over 50% of the project, is a strong sign of recognition and confirmation of our ongoing relationship with TIM."

"SIAE MICROELETTRONICA has been selected as key provider for supply equipment and services to support our large microwave roll-out, deploying the latest innovative technology to fulfil the requirements of LTE advanced backhaul network," says Marco Di Costanzo, TIM Brasil Engineering Director.

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, founded in 1952, is a leader in wireless communication technology. Present in over 25 countries it offers to national and multinational operators advanced technological solutions in microwave and millimetre wave transport, services and design. With in-house advances RF capabilities from design to industrialization SIAE MICROELETTRONICA products bring innovation to the market satisfying the ever-changing market requirements and customers need.

