Louder and Punchier Bass for Pioneer's New 2017 Subwoofers and Amplifiers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a home entertainment and car audio expert, today launches its latest in-car subwoofers and amplifiers, combining higher power handling with punchier bass delivery for maximum sonic impact.

Five subwoofers (subs) are available-- the TS-WX306B, TS-WX306T, TS-WX70DA, TS-SWX3002 and TS-SWX2002-- meeting diverse market needs from conventional models to shallow versions. For the amplifier category, Pioneer has also lined up the GM-A6704, GM-A5702, GM-A4704, GM-A3702, presently its best value-for-money offering.

"Our subwoofers and amplifiers are a reflection of Pioneer's long history and expertise in sound reproduction. We have the unique advantage of being one of the few car audio brands, which can harness the technologies and learnings from both our home entertainment and professional audio businesses," said Mr. Chiba Takao, Deputy General Manager of Business Planning and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre.

The following are the key highlights:

TS-WX70DA ACTIVE SHALLOW SUBWOOFER

An innovative plug-and-play solution, the TS-WX70DA is the first active (powered) shallow subwoofer that incorporates Digital Bass Control. This proprietary Pioneer technology featuring two selectable bass modes, coupled with a compact back-loaded horn enclosure design, ensures superior bass quality and installation flexibility.

TS-WX306B AND TS-WX306T BOX AND TUBE SUBWOOFERS

The TX-WX306B box subwoofer and its cylindrical TS-WX306T counterpart are not only more affordable than ever, but also share a refreshingly new grille design, which is equally functional by protecting the onboard speaker driver.

TS-SWX2002 AND TS-SWX3002 SHALLOW SUBWOOFERS

To cater for smaller city cars, Pioneer has developed the 8" TS-SWX2002 and 12" TS-SWX3002. These compact subwoofers also come with a factory-optimised enclosure, guaranteeing the best sound quality attainable out of the box, allowing car owners to enjoy big sound in a small space.

GM-A SERIES AMPLIFIERS

Retailing in two- and four-channel configurations from 500W to 1,000W, the maximum power output of all models has been upgraded by up to 30%, providing enhanced headroom for distortion-free music playback even at high volume.

Download the high-res product images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wdun7jdr206n4mn/AACAOBhveayIwGtS1HrDmM1ra?dl=0

The new 2017 Pioneer subwoofers and amplifiers are now available at Pioneer authorised dealers.

For more updates, visit the Pioneer Car Entertainment Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PioneerCarEntertainment/.

As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

Additional notes:

i. Do not use your Pioneer system if doing so will divert your attention in any way from the safe operation of your vehicle. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, certain operations of devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.pioneer.com.sg.

Photo -http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170116/8521700285-a

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170116/8521700285-b

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170116/8521700285-c