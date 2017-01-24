sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 23

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the payment of a first interim dividend of 3.0p per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2017. The first interim dividend will be paid on 24 February 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 February 2017. The ex-dividend date of the dividend will be 9 February 2017.

Contact: Gary Tait - 0131 220 0733

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries - 24 January 2017


