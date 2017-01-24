ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Half-year Report

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc

Interim Report

Six months ended 31 December 2016

The following is an extract from the Company's Interim Report for the six months ended 31 December 2016. The Interim Report is expected to be posted to shareholders in the week commencing 30 January 2017. Members of the public may obtain copies from Aberforth Partners LLP, 14 Melville Street, Edinburgh EH3 7NS or from its website at www.aberforth.co.uk. A copy will also shortly be available to download from the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm).

Investment Objective

To provide Ordinary Shareholders with a high level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, and to provide Zero Dividend Preference Shareholders with a pre-determined capital entitlement of 159.7p per Share on the planned winding-up date on 30 June 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Total Returns in the six months ended 31 December 2016

Total Assets +17.4% Ordinary Share - NAV +25.2% Ordinary Share - Share Price +16.4% ZDP Share - NAV +3.3% ZDP Share - Share Price +2.3%

Dividends declared

First Interim Dividend 3.0p (+11.1%)

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Performance

In the six months since my last report, so called "post truth" global politics has dominated news flow. Whilst much has been said and written during this time, there is still very little clarity as regards the UK's future relationship with the European Union or indeed, following Mr Trump's victory in the US presidential election, that nation's future relationship with the rest of the world. It is too early to discern whether these strange times represent a watershed of opportunity or something altogether more worrisome.

At least for now, however, the UK financial market has, on the whole, remained remarkably resilient and upbeat. The FTSE-All Share Index, which is representative of larger UK listed companies, recorded a positive total return of 12.0% in the six months to 31 December 2016. The Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI(XIC)), which defines AGIT's opportunity base of small UK quoted companies, delivered a positive total return of 17.7% in the same period. Much of this relative outperformance by smaller listed companies can be attributed to the market re-evaluating its initial views on the impact of "Brexit". Smaller companies tend to have a greater reliance on the domestic UK economy than larger companies and suffered disproportionately, in stockmarket terms, in the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum, when the market was at its most bearish regarding the implications of the vote. These views, at least in part, mellowed in the second half of 2016 and smaller companies benefited from this.

AGIT's portfolio of small UK quoted companies marginally underperformed its opportunity base, returning a positive total asset total return of 17.4% for the six months to 31 December 2016. However, geared by the Zero Dividend Preference (ZDP) Shares, the NAV total return of the Ordinary Shares was 25.2% for the same period.

Since launch on 30 April 2010, AGIT's portfolio has delivered a total asset total return of 140.1% which compares favourably with a 123.7% total return from small UK quoted companies generally (as represented by the NSCI(XIC)). Over that same period, andafter accounting for the gearing effect of theZDP Shares, whose entitlementincreases at 6.75% per annum to culminate in 159.7p on 30 June 2017, Ordinary Shareholders have enjoyed a cumulative NAV totalreturnof 207.6%.

Portfolio Management

The Managers aim to keep the Company near to fully invested at all times and do not normally attempt to engage in market timing by holding high levels of liquidity. As the Company approaches the end of its planned life, the relative importance of liquidity as a factor in portfolio management decisions will increase. In exercising their discretion in this regard, the Managers will seek to strike a sensible balance between ensuring that the Company has sufficient liquid assets to satisfy any cash requirements on winding-up, and maximising value and income opportunities in what remains of AGIT's planned life.

Earnings and Dividends

AGIT's geared structure also affects the income experience of Ordinary Shareholders, to whom all income earned by the portfolio is due. The dividend performance of the portfolio's investee companies has remained good and AGIT's investment income in the six months to 31 December 2016 was £5.8m. This compares with £5.6m in the comparative period.

The Board has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0p in respect of the six months to 31 December 2016, which represents an increase of 11.1% on the 2.70p declared for the comparative period in the previous financial year. This first interim dividend of 3.0p will be paid on 24 February 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at 10 February 2017. The ex dividend date is 9 February 2017.

As part of the planned winding up of the Company, more fully described below, the Board plans to declare a second interim dividend for the year to 30 June 2017, to go ex dividend in June 2017. Notwithstanding my comments on portfolio management above, the Board intends this to be no less in amount than 7.0p per Ordinary Share. The actual amount will reflect estimated earnings for the period at the date of the declaration. Ordinary Shareholders will receive value for their share of the balance of retained revenue reserves on winding-up.

Planned Winding-up

Following careful consideration, it is the Board's current intention to seek the approval of Ordinary Shareholders to wind the Company up on or close to the planned winding-up date of 30 June 2017. It is likely that this will be achieved by means of a scheme of reconstruction, whereby both classes of Shareholder will be offered the opportunity to achieve a cash exit.

For those Ordinary Shareholders who elect for cash, this will be as close to the prevailing NAV as possible. The intention is to provide Ordinary Shareholders who would rather continue their investment with an option to exchange their Ordinary Shares in the Company for shares to be issued by a new investment trust company.

Whilst the Board's obligation to ZDP Shareholders will be satisfied by a cash exit, at a sum equal to their final capital entitlement, consideration will also be given to offering them shares in a new investment trust company as an alternative to cash.

The Managers and the Board have considered outline plans for such a new investment trust company, which will have an investment objective and policy similar to that of the Company, not least with portfolio construction aimed at delivering an attractive yield. The new company would be launched with a planned life of up to 10 years. The Board's preliminary view is that such a vehicle, with continuity of investment management provided by Aberforth Partners, is likely to be of interest to those Shareholders wishing to continue their investment.

The intention is that the ordinary shares issued by this new investment company will be geared. The level of gearing is, however, likely to be lower than in AGIT: probably around 25% of OrdinaryShareholders' Funds on launch. Whilst the current working assumption is that the source of gearing will be new zero dividend preference shares issued by the new investment trust company, this will ultimately depend on demand and pricing.

In prioritising the interests of existing investors, the Managers seek to limit the value of assets they manage relative to the aggregate market capitalisation of their investment universe. They are, therefore, not seeking to increase the size of the fund, though there may be the opportunity to bring in new investors by means of a placing and offer for subscription to the extent that existing AGIT Shareholders choose to exit for cash.

I would emphasise that these plans are at an early stage and remain subject to change, not least as a consequence of the vagaries of financial markets. Nevertheless, the Board is pleased that these initial thoughts reflect feedback received by the Managers directly from existing AGIT Shareholders. Next steps include the appointment of advisers and also further discussions with Shareholders. At this point in time, the Board expects to issue final proposals for consideration by all Shareholders by the end of May 2017.

If any Shareholders wish to communicate with me directly on this, or indeed any other, matter, then I would be pleased to hear from them by email to the address shown below.

Jonathan Cartwright

Chairman

23 January 2017

jonathan.cartwright@aberforth.co.uk

MANAGERS' REPORT

Introduction

AGIT's total asset total return - its ungeared portfolio performance - in the six months to 31 December 2016 was 17.4%. With the benefit of the gearing in a rising market from the ZDP Shares, the Ordinary Share net asset value total return was 25.2%. Small UK quoted companies in general performed strongly, with the NSCI (XIC) producing a total return of 17.7%. Large companies lagged: the FTSE-All Share's total return was 12.0%.

The last six months have therefore seen a welcome rebound in the share prices of small companies, whose exposure to the domestic economy had seen them hard hit by the outcome of the EU referendum in June. The recovery commenced once the initial panic had subsided, as it became clear that the "out" vote did not pose an immediate systemic risk to economic activity or the financial system. Action from the Bank of England and the quicker than expected installation of a new prime minister helped, though considerable uncertainty regarding Brexit clearly remains. The recovery was given extra impetus from what might be considered a surprising source: the year's other great political surprise, Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, proved positive for share prices around the world, including those of small UK quoted companies.

The sanguine reaction of stockmarkets to the Trump presidency is at one level surprising: populism does not necessarily sit well with free markets and positive equity performance. However, with scepticism building about the effectiveness of quantitative easing and ultra low interest rates in stimulating growth and addressing deflation, there was room for an alternative strategy. A cocktail of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and protectionism promises much, though it remains to be seen precisely which policies become enacted and how the consequent stimulus plays out in terms of real economic activity and inflation. What is clear is that, in the short passage of time since the election, Trump's victory has challenged the consensus of the financial markets, namely that deflationary pressures and low growth will persist to the advantage of bonds and bond-like assets.

Though they had already been edging upwards, government bond yields rose sharply in the wake of the American election. In the US, the ten year treasury yield moved from 1.8% the day before the vote to 2.4% at the calendar year end, while yields in Japan and Germany rose back above zero. At the same time, the rally in equity prices was led by those cyclical sectors that had been challenged by the deflationary consensus, while the share prices of defensive companies came under pressure. It is inevitable that at some point the "great rotation" away from bonds takes place. Time will tell whether recent months have marked the starting point. It would be a welcome development but some prudence is merited in a climate where politics - particularly "post truth" politics - are wielding greater influence on financial markets than has been the case for some time.

Performance review

AGIT's 17.4% total asset total return over the six months to 31 December 2016 has been heavily affected by the big picture issues described above. Other influences arise from the Managers' investment approach and value investment style. Some of these are described in the following paragraphs.

Stocks

Though meaningful, top-down influences on performance can seem rather far removed from the Managers' day-to-day focus on stock selection. This is not to gloss over the impact of weak share performances that resulted from company specific issues: as is the case in any six month period, the portfolio contained several companies that did not perform as expected, both negatively and positively. However, the Managers' preference not to focus on the attribution to AGIT's performance of individual companies reflects an important aspect of their investment approach.

The Managers attempt to divorce the name of a stock, with all its baggage and history, from the valuation accorded to it at any point in time by the stockmarket. The failure of an underlying business to meet expectations is reflected in some measure by its share price almost instantaneously: what the Managers have to do is work out whether the price fairly reflects ongoing pressures on the business that will result in a permanent loss of value or whether the stockmarket has over-reacted and is thus presenting an incremental investment opportunity. In the Managers' experience the latter is often the case, particularly in the financial conditions of recent years when the "certainty" of returns from those bond-like equities have been so highly prized. Additionally, some of the best contributors to AGIT's performance over its history have been stocks where the Managers' initial purchases disappointed but where the discipline has been exercised subsequently to reassess the opportunity and then advantageously to invest incremental capital often over a period of years.

To generate superior returns, getting more investment decisions right than wrong on average year after year probably does the job. Following the reasoning of the previous paragraph, this aspiration, which may come across as deceptively unambitious, is not about identifying more high quality businesses than low quality businesses and owning them forever - that is an approach followed by the growth investor. Rather, the aspiration is about retesting the value of companies both within and outwith the portfolio in relation to the share prices accorded to them by a volatile stockmarket, and, from this, it is about encouraging the circulation of AGIT's capital over time from those stocks with low upsides to those with high upsides.

Sectors

Resources stocks, which had begun to recover early in February 2016, continued to perform well in the six months to 31 December 2016. They were given renewed impetus by the election of Donald Trump, with his promises of higher infrastructure investment. While the Managers analyse the mining and oil sectors in the same detail and depth as other parts of the stockmarket, it remains the case that few small resources companies pay dividends and so AGIT has had little exposure. The lack of dividends is due to two characteristics of small resources companies, which were accentuated by the rebalancing of the NSCI (XIC) on 1 January 2016. First, the majority of small mining companies had extremely stretched balance sheets that threatened their survival and certainly prevented dividend payments. A second important factor is that many of the small miners remain controlled by oligarchs or family interests. This introduces an additional level of risk for minority shareholders and makes it difficult for the Managers to engage with the chairman in a useful fashion. In the rare cases where such issues are discounted by stockmarket valuations and dividends are a feature, the Managers are willing to invest. Of course, these characteristics did not inhibit the resources companies' strong performance in 2016, so strong that several of the miners grew too large for the NSCI (XIC) and were ejected from the index on its 1 January 2017 rebalancing.

Style

The Managers' value investment style influenced AGIT's first half performance. Value as a whole started to perform more strongly early in 2016, but at that stage it was a case of the resources stocks doing well and other value stocks remaining in the doldrums. However, since June, and particularly since the US election, there has been a broadening of the value style to embrace companies to which AGIT has greater exposure. This broadening is linked to the challenge that the Trump presidency has set for the bond market. In the years since the financial crisis, there has been a high correlation between falling bond yields and weaker returns for the value investor. One of the reasons for this is that lower yields tend to be associated with a poorer outlook for economic growth. This is to the disadvantage of value since in today's market the typical value stock is cyclical, whereas bond-like equities, producing low but steady growth, have been rerated to very high valuations that are more in keeping with those of traditional growth stocks. This state of affairs is unusual and gives the Managers cause for optimism: a move towards the inevitable normalisation of monetary conditions, such as was experienced in 2013 and has been seen since the US elections, would be to the benefit of the value investment style.

Income

Despite the macro economic and political uncertainties of the period, the dividend experience from small UK quoted companies remained positive in AGIT's first half. Several factors contributed to this. Dividends remain well covered by earnings and balance sheets across the small company universe are on the whole in good shape. Moreover, trading conditions in the past six months, while not buoyant, have been sufficiently benign to allow small companies to move their profits ahead. On top of this, company boards appreciate the role they can play in meeting the desire for income in this world of low interest rates. For AGIT, these factors have encouraged 39 of the 71 investee companies as at 31 December 2016 to increase their most recent dividends. Of the remaining 32, 24 held their dividends flat, while six cut and two presently do not pay dividends.

Two caveats to the positive dividend story are necessary. First, the above average pace of small company dividend growth enjoyed in recent years has at some point to decline close to its long term average of 2½% per annum in real terms. The Valuations section of this report gives consideration to the risk of a downturn in the domestic economy, brought on by the uncertainties stemming from the EU referendum. Second, if bond yields continue to move upwards, income starvation will become less acute and, by extension, the appetite for stocks with above average yields held by AGIT might, all else being equal, wane. However, such a headwind ought to be offset by the positive implications of higher bond yields for the broader value style.

Turnover

Portfolio turnover in the first half was unusually low, running at an annualised rate of 11%. This is well below the 26% rate experienced in AGIT's last financial year to 30 June 2016. The decline reflected the mood of the stockmarket: despite the effects of the US election, for the majority of the six month period general interest in the sort of stocks owned by AGIT was low. This meant that they were not revalued and that there was little reason to exit existing positions. A similar phenomenon was witnessed in 2012. Given the unexpectedly sharp rebound in the following year, a re-run of 2013 would be welcome.

Active share

Assessed against the NSCI (XIC), the portfolio's active share ratio at 31 December 2016 was 79%. Active share is a gauge of how different a portfolio is from an index. The higher the ratio, the higher the chance that the performance of the portfolio will differ, for better or worse, from that of the index. The Managers target a ratio of at least 70%, though would tolerate a temporarily lower number. With an active share of 79%, the Managers believe that the portfolio is well placed to exploit a turn in the stockmarket back in favour of the value investment style.

Valuations

The years since the financial crisis have seen valuation relationships develop within and between financial markets to levels that are unusual in a long term historical context. Most fundamentally, quantitative easing and zero interest rate policy resulted in the re-establishment of the "yield gap": for the first sustained period of time since the 1950s, equities yield more than government bonds. Lower bond yields have been a handicap to the returns of the value investor, on the whole. The qualification is necessary since it is likely that AGIT has enjoyed some mitigation by virtue of the above average yields of its typical holdings. Those yields became more sought after as bond yields declined and starved the investment world of income. This dynamic aside, the evolution of today's valuation relationships has been a headwind to the Managers' value investment style. More positively, a normalisation of the valuation stretches, with which the markets have been toying since the US election, should be of benefit to AGIT's returns.

Small against large

31 December 2016 31 December 2015 Characteristics AGIT NSCI(XIC) AGIT NSCI(XIC) Number of companies 71 349 72 349 Weighted average market capitalisation £721m £800m £744m £750m Price earnings ratio (historic) 12.5x 12.5x 12.9x 14.6x Dividend yield (historic) 3.8% 2.8% 3.6% 2.7% Dividend cover 2.1x 2.9x 2.1x 2.5x

The table shows the historical price earnings ratios of the portfolio and of small companies as a whole. Over the course of 2016, the PE of small companies dropped from 14.6x to 12.5x. In contrast, the PE of the FTSE All-Share rose from 16.6x to 18.6x. This leaves small companies on their largest PE discount to large since 2000. The re-rating of large companies reflects the substantial exposure of the FTSE All-Share to the resources sectors, which rebounded strongly in 2016, and to other international companies, which benefited from sterling weakness following the EU referendum.

Value against growth

EV/EBITA Growth Other Tracked AGIT Number of stocks 40 244 284 71 2017 on prevailing estimates 16.4x 11.0x 11.7x 10.1x 2017 with a downturn 18.6x 13.0x 13.7x 12.0x

The ratio of enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EV/EBITA) is the Managers' preferred valuation metric. The table shows the 2017 ratios for AGIT, for the tracked universe (representing 96% by value of the NSCI (XIC)) and for two subdivisions of the tracked universe, i.e. 40 growth stocks and the 244 other companies. Two scenarios are set out for 2017. The first is based on prevailing estimates and reveals a wide gap between the valuation of the growth stocks and AGIT's portfolio, with the former on a 62% premium to the latter.

The second basis acknowledges the risks of a slowdown in the UK economy, as Brexit takes its toll on spending decisions and weak sterling affects purchasing power. For the sake of simplicity, the downturn is assumed to start on 1 January 2017. A second main assumption is that the downturn reduces the EBITA of companies reliant on the domestic economy by 25%, which is roughly in line with the experience in 2009. Under this scenario, and as should be expected, the profits of AGIT's portfolio companies decline by more than those of the growth stocks, the effect of which is to reduce the premium of the growth stocks over the portfolio to 55%. While a recession in 2017 is by no means certain, the scenario analysis highlights an important facet of the UK stockmarket's valuation at the current time. The out-performance and re-rating of growth stocks since the financial crisis have been justified by concern about the vulnerability of cyclical value stocks to another recession. However, growth stocks emerge from a recession model still on a large valuation premium. For the Managers - biased value investors that they are - this suggests that some of the risk of a downturn may already be captured by today's share prices.

Conclusion

The value investment style started a fightback in early 2016 that was initially concentrated in the highly indebted mining companies. Intriguingly, the six months to 31 December have seen a welcome broadening of the stockmarket's appetite for value stocks. The catalyst would appear to have been Donald Trump's victory in the US election. His rhetoric and, presumably, his policies may mark a turn from austerity towards a reflationary strategy. The promise of tax cuts, fiscal stimulus and protectionism have challenged the positioning of financial markets, which reflected an expectation of low rates, deflationary pressure and subdued growth. Government bond yields have responded and, as talk builds again of the "great rotation", small value stocks in the UK have been caught up in the repricing of a reflationary outcome, despite the lingering uncertainties of Brexit.

The power of the rotation so far probably says more about how extreme some of the valuation stretches within financial markets had become. For the rotation to continue the new president has to deliver on his promises, while other familiar macro economic issues, not least Brexit, need to be negotiated. However, the valuations of AGIT's holdings already reflect much of the top-down risk and the underlying characteristics of these companies offer encouragement. Though cyclical, they are well managed, robustly funded and resilient enough businesses to have weathered the financial crisis and severe recession eight years ago. While stockmarket investors in general may still be reluctant to embrace these qualities, it was notable that the calendar year ended with an upsurge in takeover activity: once again bigger companies are exploiting the valuation anomalies on offer among the lower reaches of the UK stockmarket, with overseas predators given additional encouragement by the weakness of sterling.

Given that value has been out of favour for much of the past decade, its rebound might take several years to play out. This process should bode well for the portfolio, although the proximity of the planned wind-up date and usual stockmarket volatility mean that it is unlikely that AGIT can benefit to the fullest extent. Nevertheless, the weight of history gives confidence that today's valuations in the sector are anomalous and that, over time, these will be addressed to the benefit of the value style.

Aberforth Partners LLP

Managers

23 January 2017

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

Review

A review of the six months ended 31 December 2016 and the outlook for the Company can be found in the Chairman's Statement and the Managers' Report.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Directors have established an on-going process for identifying, evaluating and managing the principal risks faced by the Company. This process was in operation during the six months ended 31 December 2016 and continues in place up to the date of this report. The Company's capital structure is such that the underlying value of assets attributable to the Ordinary Shares is geared by the rising capital entitlements of the ZDP Shares and accordingly the Ordinary Shares should be regarded as carrying above average risk. The Company also has a £2 million overdraft facility, which when utilised increases the level of gearing. Some mitigating factors in the Company's risk profile include that it has a relatively simple capital structure, invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies, and outsources all of its main operational activities to recognised, well established firms. Investment in small companies is generally perceived to carry more risk than investment in large companies. By investing in a diversified portfolio the risks of investment in small companies should be lower than investing directly in an individual company. The Company's portfolio will normally consist of between 50 and 100 companies.

As the Company's investments consist of small UK quoted companies, the principal risks facing the Company are market related and include market price, credit, liquidity and interest rate risk. Additional risks faced by the Company relate to: investment policy/performance, structural conflicts of interest, significant fall in investment income, managing regulatory and statutory changes, loss of key investment personnel, inability to provide ZDP Shareholders with 159.7p on wind-up, and significant failure in a key service provider. An explanation of the principal risks and the additional risks and how they are managed can be found in the Directors' Report contained within the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts. The principal risks and uncertainties have not changed from those disclosed in the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

(i) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting; and

(ii) the Interim Report includes a fair review of information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events during the first six months of the year and their impact on the financial statements together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein.

In addition, each of the Directors considers that the Interim Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for Shareholders to assess the Company's performance, objective and strategy.

On behalf of the Board

Jonathan Cartwright

Chairman

23 January 2017

The Statement of Comprehensive Income, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity are set out below: -

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six months ended 31 December 2016 Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 31 December 2016 31 December 2015 30 June 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Income Investment income 5,785 980 6,765 5,558 - 5,558 13,886 143 14,029 Other income 2 - 2 2 - 2 3 - 3 Gains/(losses) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - 49,321 49,321 - (1,344) (1,344) - (38,021) (38,021) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Total income and gains/(losses) 5,787 50,301 56,088 5,560 (1,344) 4,216 13,889 (37,878) (23,989) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Expenses Investment management fee (396) (924) (1,320) (419) (977) (1,396) (871) (2,033) (2,904) Transaction costs - (173) (173) - (420) (420) - (800) (800) Other operating expenses (174) - (174) (207) - (207) (342) - (342) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Total expenses (570) (1,097) (1,667) (626) (1,397) (2,023) (1,213) (2,833) (4,046) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 5,217 49,204 54,421 4,934 (2,741) 2,193 12,676 (40,711) (28,035) Finance costs Appropriation to ZDP Shares - (3,654) (3,654) - (3,422) (3,422) - (6,920) (6,920) Interest expense (3) (7) (10) (2) (4) (6) (5) (11) (16) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Total finance costs (3) (3,661) (3,664) (2) (3,426) (3,428) (5) (6,931) (6,936) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Profit/(loss) before taxation 5,214 45,543 50,757 4,932 (6,167) (1,235) 12,671 (47,642) (34,971) Taxation 1 - 1 - - - (8) - (8) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Profit/(loss) after taxation for the period 5,215 45,543 50,758 4,932 (6,167) (1,235) 12,663 (47,642) (34,979) ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== Earnings per Ordinary Share 4.76p 41.59p 46.35p 4.50p (5.63)p (1.13)p 11.56p (43.51)p (31.95)p

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income or expenses and hence the net profit after taxation for the period, as disclosed above, is the same as the Company's total comprehensive income. The Total column of this statement represents the Company's Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The supplementary revenue return and capital returns columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice published by the Association of Investment Companies in November 2014. All of the profit and total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to the equity holders of the Company. There are no controlling interests. The Company does not have any dilutive securities and therefore the Earnings per Share and the Diluted Earnings per Share are the same.

BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2016 31 December 31 December 30 June 2016 2015 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 350,447 341,106 308,075 ------- ------- ------- Current assets Receivables 1,047 1,022 2,646 Cash and cash equivalents 8,909 5,117 3,703 ------- ------- ------- Total current assets 9,956 6,139 6,349 ------- ------- ------- Total assets 360,403 347,245 314,424 ------- ------- ------- Current liabilities Payables (168) (226) (607) Zero Dividend Preference Shares (112,889) - (109,235) Non-current liabilities Zero Dividend Preference Shares - (105,737) - ------- ------- ------- Total liabilities (113,057) (105,963) (109,842) ------- ------- ------- Total Net Assets 247,346 241,282 204,582 ===== ===== ===== Equity attributable to equity shareholders: Share capital 1,095 1,095 1,095 Share premium 67,345 67,345 67,345 Special reserve 43,480 43,480 43,480 Capital reserve 123,193 119,125 77,650 Revenue reserve 12,233 10,237 15,012 ------- ------- ------- Total Equity Shareholders' Funds 247,346 241,282 204,582 ===== ===== ===== Net asset value per Ordinary Share 225.89p 220.35p 186.83p Net asset value per ZDP Share 154.64p 144.85p 149.64p

The financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 23 January 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:

Jonathan Cartwright, Chairman

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Six months ended 31 December 2016 Share Capital Share Premium Special Reserve Capital Reserve Revenue Reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 1 July 2016 1,095 67,345 43,480 77,650 15,012 204,582 Total Comprehensive Income: Profit for the period - - - 45,543 5,215 50,758 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Dividends paid - - - - (7,994) (7,994) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- At 31 December 2016 1,095 67,345 43,480 123,193 12,233 247,346 ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== Six months ended 31 December 2015 Share Capital Share Premium Special Reserve Capital Reserve Revenue Reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 1 July 2015 1,095 67,345 43,480 125,292 13,299 250,511 Total Comprehensive Income: (Loss)/profit for the period - - - (6,167) 4,932 (1,235) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Dividends paid - - - - (7,994) (7,994) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- At 31 December 2015 1,095 67,345 43,480 119,125 10,237 241,282 ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== Year ended 30 June 2016 Share Capital Share Premium Special Reserve Capital Reserve Revenue Reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 1 July 2015 1,095 67,345 43,480 125,292 13,299 250,511 Total Comprehensive Income: (Loss)/profit for the year - - - (47,642) 12,663 (34,979) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Dividends paid - - - - (10,950) (10,950) ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- At 30 June 2016 1,095 67,345 43,480 77,650 15,012 204,582 ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== =====

CASH FLOW STATEMENT Six months ended 31 December 2016 Six months ended 31 December 2016 Six months ended 31 December 2015 Year ended 30 June 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before finance costs and tax 54,421 2,193 (28,035) Adjustments for: (Gains)/losses on investments held at fair value through profit or loss (49,321) 1,344 38,021 Transaction costs for acquiring or disposing of investments 173 420 800 Decrease/(increase) in receivables 1,510 474 (1,065) (Decrease)/increase in payables (57) 23 61 Purchases of investments including transaction costs (19,126) (47,307) (88,218) Sales of investments after transaction costs 25,605 53,758 90,901 Withholding tax received/(paid) 5 - (8) ------- ------- ------- Net cash inflow from operating activities 13,210 10,905 12,457 ------- ------- ------- Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (10) (6) (16) Dividends paid on Ordinary shares (7,994) (7,994) (10,950) ------- ------- ------- Net cash outflow from financing activities (8,004) (8,000) (10,966) ------- ------- ------- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,206 2,905 1,491 Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 3,703 2,212 2,212 ------- ------- ------- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8,909 5,117 3,703 ===== ===== ===== Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Accounting policies

The condensed financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as are set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2016. The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with those parts of the Companies Act applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The condensed financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, are not full statutory accounts in terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and are unaudited.

The condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, modified to include the revaluation of investments at fair value through profit or loss. They have been prepared in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for Investment Trusts issued in November 2014.

The Directors have undertaken an assessment of whether it is appropriate for the Company to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting and the Directors considered all available information when undertaking the assessment. In particular the Directors considered the implications of the proximity to the planned winding up date of 30 June 2017 and that Shareholders will have a vote on proposals relating to the Company's planned life, on or before 30 June 2017. The Directors also considered the Company's investment objective, policy and strategy, together with the factors likely to affect its development, performance and position. The 2016 Annual Report includes the Company's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital, its financial risk management objectives, details of its financial instruments and its exposure to credit risk and liquidity risk. The Company's assets comprise mainly readily realisable equity securities which, if necessary, can be sold to meet any funding requirements.

Notwithstanding the Company's planned life the Directors consider that the Company has appropriate financial resources to enable it to meet its day-to-day working capital requirements and that the Company is well placed to continue to manage its business risks and has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Directors also considered the investment outlook, the objectives of both classes of Shareholders, potential sources of funding to refinance the repayment of the entitlement due to the ZDP Shareholders and the other future cash flows of the Company. Taking all available information into consideration the Directors consider that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis of accounting.

The nature of any proposals that may be presented by the Directors relating to the Company's planned life which the Shareholders will be required to vote on and the outcome of the vote on any such proposals represent material uncertainties in the context of assessing the prospects of the Company beyond 30 June 2017 and may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue preparing its financial statements on a going concern basis of accounting. If at some point in the future the Directors conclude it is not appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis of accounting then adjustments would be required to reclassify all assets as current, and a provision for further liabilities, including liquidation costs, would be made. In the Directors' opinion the impact of these adjustments on the financial statements is not expected to be significant.

2. Investment Management Fee

The Company's investment managers are Aberforth Partners LLP, who receive an annualised management fee equal to:

- 0.9% of the Company's Net assets attributable to Ordinary Shareholders, plus

- 5.0% of the total income (excluding any tax credit), plus

- Base fee of £71,000.

The base fee is adjusted annually in line with the Retail Prices Index. The management fee is calculated on a quarterly basis, paid in advance, and charged 70% to Capital and 30% Revenue. The investment management contract between the Company and Aberforth Partners LLP may be terminated by either party at any time by giving six months' notice of termination.

3. Earnings per Share

Six months ended 31 December 2016 Six months ended 31 December 2015 Year ended 30 June 2016 Revenue profit for the period £5,215,000 £4,932,000 £12,663,000 Weighted average Ordinary Shares in issue during the period 109,500,000 109,500,000 109,500,000 ------- ------- ------- Revenue Earnings per Ordinary Share 4.76p 4.50p 11.56p ===== ===== ===== Capital profit/(loss) for the period £45,543,000 (£6,167,000) (£47,642,000) Weighted average Ordinary Shares in issue during the period 109,500,000 109,500,000 109,500,000 ------- ------- ------- Capital Earnings per Ordinary Share 41.59p (5.63)p (43.51)p ===== ===== ===== Appropriation to ZDP Shares in the period £3,654,000 £3,422,000 £6,920,000 Weighted average ZDP Shares in issue during the period 73,000,000 73,000,000 73,000,000 ------- ------- ------- Earnings per ZDP Share 5.01p 4.69p 9.48p ===== ===== =====

4. Dividends

Six months ended 31 December 2016 Six months ended 31 December 2015 Year ended 30 June 2016 £'000 £'000 £'000 In respect of the year ended 30 June 2015: Second interim dividend of 5.5p - 6,023 6,023 Special dividend of 1.8p - 1,971 1,971 In respect of the year ended 30 June 2016: First interim dividend of 2.7p - - 2,956 Second interim dividend of 6.3p 6,899 - - Special dividend of 1.0p 1,095 - - ------- ------- ------- 7,994 7,994 10,950 ===== ===== ===== The first interim dividend for the year ended 30 June 2017 of 3.0p per Ordinary Share, payable on 24 February 2017, has not been included as a liability in these financial statements.

5. Investments held at fair value through profit or loss

6 months ended 31 December 2016 6 months ended 31 December 2015 Year ended 30 June 2016 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening fair valuation 308,075 349,825 349,825 Opening fair value adjustment 2,293 (73,699) (73,699) ------- ------- ------- Opening book cost 310,368 276,126 276,126 Purchases at cost 18,616 46,427 87,377 Sale proceeds (25,565) (53,802) (91,106) Realised gains on sales 6,857 23,862 37,971 ------- ------- ------- Closing book cost 310,276 292,613 310,368 Closing fair value adjustment 40,171 48,493 (2,293) ------- ------- ------- Closing fair valuation 350,447 341,106 308,075 ===== ===== ===== All investments are traded on a recognised stock exchange. Gains/(losses) on investments Realised gains on sales 6,857 23,862 37,971 Increase/(decrease) in fair value adjustment 42,464 (25,206) (75,992) ------- ------- ------- Gains/(losses) on investments 49,321 (1,344) (38,021) ===== ===== ===== 31 December 2016 31 December 2015 30 June 2016 IFRS 13 Fair Value Hierarchy £'000 £'000 £'000 Level 1 350,447 341,106 302,613 Level 2 - - 5,462 Level 3 - - - ------- ------- ------- Closing fair valuation 350,447 341,106 308,075 ===== ===== =====

6. Zero Dividend Preference Shares

31 December 2016 31 December 2015 30 June 2016 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening balance 109,235 102,315 102,315 Capital growth of ZDP Shares 3,654 3,422 6,920 ------- ------- ------- Closing balance 112,889 105,737 109,235 ===== ===== =====

7. Share Capital

At 31 December 2016 there were 109,500,000 Ordinary Shares in issue (31 December 2015 and 30 June 2016: 109,500,000) and 73,000,000 ZDP Shares in issue (31 December 2015 and 30 June 2016: 73,000,000).

8. Net asset value ("NAV") per share

31 December 2016 31 December 2015 30 June 2016 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net assets attributable to Equity Shareholders £247,346,000 £241,282,000 £204,582,000 Ordinary Shares in issue at the end of the period 109,500,000 109,500,000 109,500,000 ------- ------- ------- Net asset value per Ordinary Share 225.89p 220.35p 186.83p ===== ===== ===== Calculated entitlement of ZDP Shares £112,889,000 £105,737,000 £109,235,000 ZDP Shares in issue at the end of the period 73,000,000 73,000,000 73,000,000 ------- ------- ------- Net asset value per ZDP Share 154.64p 144.85p 149.64p ===== ===== =====

9. Related party transactions

Under IFRS the Directors have been identified as related parties. Their fees and interests for the year ended 30 June 2016 have been disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts. During the reporting period no Director was interested in any contract or other matter requiring disclosure under section 412 of the Companies Act 2006. No other related parties have been identified.

Company Summary

The Company

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc is a public limited company registered in England and Wales and is an investment company as defined by section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company has been approved by HMRC as an Investment Trust under section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and the Board conducts the Company's affairs to continue to meet HMRC's Investment Trust eligibility conditions. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) and is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) in the context of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD).

Duration of the Company

The Company has a planned life lasting until 30 June 2017. The Directors are required by the Company's Articles of Association to convene a general meeting of the Company on, or within the three months prior to, 30 June 2017, at which a special resolution will be proposed to wind up the Company voluntarily by not later than the planned winding-up date. As these arrangements are designed to ensure that the ZDP Shareholders will be entitled to realise their investment, weighted voting provisions shall apply so as to ensure that this resolution will be passed if any Shareholder votes in favour. However, before this date, the Directors will examine means whereby holders of Ordinary Shares may effectively continue their investment while allowing the ZDP Shareholders to realise their investment. The Directors may be released from the obligation to call a general meeting if a special resolution has been passed to that effect not later than 30 June 2017.

Investment Objective

The investment objective is to provide Ordinary Shareholders with a high level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, and to provide ZDP Shareholders with a pre-determined final capital entitlement of 159.7p per share on the planned winding-up date on 30 June 2017.

Investment Policy

The Company aims to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio (typically between 50 and 100 individual investments) of small UK quoted companies. Small UK quoted companies are those having a market capitalisation, at time of purchase, equal to or lower than the largest company in the bottom 10% of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities by market capitalisation or companies in the NSCI (XIC). As at 1 January 2017 (the date of the last annual NSCI (XIC) index rebalancing), the NSCI (XIC) index consisted of 349 companies, with an aggregate market capitalisation of £157 billion. Its upper market capitalisation limit was £1.4 billion, although this limit will change owing to movements in the stockmarket. If any holding no longer falls within the definition of a small UK quoted company its securities will become candidates for sale.

A more detailed description of the investment policy is set out in the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts.

Investment Strategy

The Managers adhere to a value investment philosophy. The Managers select companies for the portfolio on the basis of fundamental or "bottom-up" analysis. The disposition of the portfolio by sector is a result of "bottom-up" stock selection, though a "top-down" evaluation is undertaken regularly. Analysis involves scrutiny of businesses' financial statements and assessment of their market positions. An important part of the process is regular engagement with board members of prospective and existing investments. Holdings are sold when their valuations reach targets determined by the Managers.

In order to improve the odds of achieving the investment objective, the Managers believe that the portfolio must be adequately differentiated from the NSCI (XIC), the investment universe. Therefore, within the diversification parameters described in Investment Policy, the Managers regularly review the level of differentiation, with the aim of achieving a high active weight for each holding within the portfolio.

A more detailed description of the investment strategy is set out in the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts.

Principal Risks and Risk Management

A summary of the principal risks and risk management is set out within the Interim Management Report section.

Risk Profile & Gearing

A summary of the risk profile and gearing is set out within the Interim Management Report section.

Capital Structure

The Company has two classes of shares: Ordinary Shares and Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

The Ordinary Shares have a return that is in the form of capital and income. All net income earned by the Company is attributable to the Ordinary Shares. The ZDP Shares are designed to provide a pre-determined capital growth from their issue price of 100p at launch on 30 April 2010 to a final capital entitlement of 159.7p on 30 June 2017 resulting in an expected gross redemption yield at original launch of 6.75% per annum. No dividends are payable on the ZDP Shares.

Ordinary Shareholders will be entitled on a winding-up to receive any undistributed revenue reserves of the Company, which will be paid in the form of a pre-liquidation dividend or during the course of the liquidation, subject to all creditors of the Company having been paid out in full and even if the cover on the ZDP Shares is at the time less than one. In addition Ordinary Shareholders will be entitled to all of the Company's remaining net assets at the planned winding-up date after providing for payment in full of the final capital entitlement of 159.7p per ZDP Share.

Expenses

Expenses are charged to revenue except for transaction costs and expenses incurred in connection with the maintenance or enhancement of the Company's investment portfolio, which are charged to the capital reserve. Taking into account the Board's expectations of the long-term split of returns in the form of capital and income, investment management fees and finance costs in the form of bank interest are charged 70% to the capital reserve and 30% to the revenue reserve.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Capita Registrars on behalf of the Company operate a DRIP, which can be used to buy additional Ordinary Shares instead of receiving a cash dividend. For further information call 0371 664 0381 (calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

Further Information

Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.

Contact

Euan Macdonald / Alistair Whyte - Aberforth Partners LLP - 0131 220 0733

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

24 January 2017