Streamroot and GlobalDots Ink Worldwide Reseller Agreement for Hybrid-CDN Acceleration

NEW YORKand PARIS, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Streamroot, the leader in hybrid over-the-top (OTT) video delivery, announced today that it has entered into a global reseller agreement with GlobalDots, leading web performance, cloud optimization and cloud security system integrator.

Through this agreement, GlobalDots becomes a worldwide reseller of Streamroot's industry-leading peer-accelerated delivery technology. It allows existing and new GlobalDots customers to use Streamroot's peer-to-peer solution as a complementary technology to their existing content delivery infrastructure, all via a single service provider.

Entirely compatible with traditional CDNs, Streamroot enables higher quality video delivery by smartly requesting content segments from the CDN as well as from peer-users. As a result, the technology promotes improved QoS, farther reach, better scaling and optimized CDN costs for publishers delivering large quantities of streaming video.

"Offering high-quality video at scale is of paramount importance to our customers; we naturally sought to partner with Streamroot," says Yuval Rachlin, Founder and CEO of GlobalDots. "Streamroot can be used in tandem with the existing CDN solutions in our portfolio, and brings great value in its ability to improve performance, streamline cost and more intelligently provision bandwidth."

Streamroot Co-founder and CEO Pierre-Louis Theron agrees: "Streamroot is the perfect complement to GlobalDots' video CDN solutions. This is an unparalleled opportunity for customers who are looking to gain a competitive edge, fortify their delivery infrastructure and deliver more or higher quality video within their current CDN budget."

Pursuant to the agreement, GlobalDots enjoys the right to sell Streamroot's technology across its existing and new customer base. Streamroot in turn greatly expands its geographical sales reach and gains access to GlobalDots' global network of highly skilled professionals.

"We look forward to the mutual benefits of this partnership. GlobalDots is trusted throughout the industry for its added-value consulting and customized delivery solutions. We are thrilled to be working together to offer customers the most high-performance video delivery architecture available," adds Theron.

About Streamroot

Streamroot is a leading provider of innovative OTT video optimization technologies for content publishers, network service providers and enterprise customers. Its robust, reliable and lightweight stream acceleration solutions offer improved quality of service, global reach and unique fixed-fee economics. They are based on open standards such as WebRTC, Media Source Extensions and HTML5, and are widely adopted by broadcasters around the world. Founded in 2013 in France, the company today benefits from VC funding and serves premier media groups from its Paris and New York offices.

About GlobalDots

GlobalDots is a leading web performance and cloud security system integrator with over 15 years of experience. Our unique positioning on the global market enables us to be at the forefront of every new technology and with that unique expertise we help our clients to quickly and cost effectively choose, test and deploy the best solutions to service their customer base.

Our clients range from Fortune500 to small & medium enterprise to promising startups in practically every industry and vertical.

Iconic brands all over the world trust GlobalDots to help them accelerate and secure their digital assets.