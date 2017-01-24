Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on February 8, 2017

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
January 24, 2017 at 9.00 am (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).
Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time) at GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd floor, Helsinki. In the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors (http://www.kemira.com/en/investors/pages/default.aspx). The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.
You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the call, please dial ten minutes before the conference begins:
FI: +358 9 7479 0361
SE: +46 8 5033 6574
UK: +44 330 336 9105
US: +1 719 325 4746
Conference id: 2285978
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 862 1255
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' water, energy and raw material efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2015, Kemira had annual revenue of EUR 2.4 billion and around 4,700 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire