Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2016

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 24, 2017 AT 9:00 AM

Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2016

Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2016 will be published on Monday, February 13, 2017, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time. Outotec has a 30-day silent period prior to publishing the results.

A briefing hosted by CEO Markku Teräsvasara and CFO Jari Ålgars will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM at Outotec House, Espoo, Finland.

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

Conference ID: 7307109

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United States of America: +1 719 457 2086

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

