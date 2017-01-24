Kvantel Signed Agreement With Phonect

OSLO, Norway, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kvantel Voice AS, a 100% owned subsidiary in the NextGenTel Group, and Phonect AS have signed an agreement for the delivery of voice services to Phonect. The agreement has estimated annual revenues of 60 MNOK.

"As a leading provider of unified communication in Norway, this agreement is important for Phonect to further grow our market share within cloud services," says Torbjoern Hulbak, CEO in Phonect AS. "Kvantel's key strategy is working with partners and we are very proud with the trust that Phonect has given Kvantel to deliver these services," says Ole Jacob Moldestad, CEO in Kvantel. According to Eirik Lunde, CEO in NextGenTel Group; "This agreement continues to strengthen the NextGenTel strategy to further grow within the partner business market."

