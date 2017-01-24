Notice of fourth quarter 2016 results and Analyst & Investor meeting

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Millicom will announce its fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2016 on February 8, 2017 at 08:00 AM (Stockholm) / 7:00 AM (London).
Millicom will be hosting a meeting for analysts and investors to be held in London at Andaz Liverpool Street Hotel, 40 Liverpool Street (EC2M 7QN) starting at 1.00pm UK time.
Please register here to attend in person. Millicom will also be providing a webcast of the event on www.millicom.com and a conference call with the details below. It will be possible to ask questions via the conference call.
Dial-in information:
Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time: 2:00 PM (Stockholm) / 2:00 PM (Luxembourg) / 1:00 PM (London) / 8:00 AM (New York) to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Sweden:+46 (0)8 5033 6574
UK:+44 (0)330 336 9411
US: +1 719 325 2213
Luxembourg: +352 2786 1395
The access code is: 2979432
Replay information:
A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from February 8, 2017 at:
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5199 3077
UK: +44 (0) 207 984 7568
US: +1 719-457-0820
Replay passcode is: 2979432
For further information please visit: www.millicom.comor contact
Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
Tel: +352 277 59084 / +1 305 302 2858 / press@millicom.com
Investors:
David Boyd, Interim Investor Relations Director
Tel: +44 20 3249 2413 / investors@millicom.com
