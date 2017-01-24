NCC Signs Agreement for the Construction of Lögaräng Swim Center in Västerås, Sweden

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In cooperation with the Municipality of Västerås, NCC has planned and designed the new Lögaräng swim center in Västerås and has now signed an agreement to also execute the construction contract for the swimming complex. The total order value is SEK 340 million.

"We are pleased to be carrying out this project in partnership with NCC, which is a leader in Sweden in the construction of swim and leisure centers," says Thomas Pennanen, representative at the City of Västerås.

The project is being carried out in partnering form, meaning that NCC and the City of Västerås have jointly produced system documents, the project budget and detail design plans for the new center. The actual construction phase will commence shortly.

The new Lögaräng swim center will include a 50 x 25-meter swimming pool with competition and practice lanes as well as a 25 x 12.5-meter diving pool with a depth of four meters. The facility will also house a swimming pool for teaching purposes, a children's pool and a gym. In addition, the center will feature a cafeteria/restaurant and function rooms.

"NCC has solid experience of this type of partnering project. The swim center project is characterized by a high degree of complexity involving many players and in this context, a partnering model is by far the best way to proceed," says Henrik Landelius, head of NCC Building Sweden.

The new center is expected to be ready for inauguration in spring 2019.

The order will be registered during the first quarter of 2017 in the Building business area.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Karlsson,

Business Manager, NCC Building,

Tel: +46-70-514-74-36

Anna Trane,

Head of Corporate Media Relations, NCC,

Tel: +46-70-884-74-69

NCC's media line

Tel: +46-8-585-519-00

E-mail: press@ncc.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ncc/r/ncc-signs-agreement-for-the-construction-of-logarang-swim-center-in-vasteras--sweden,c2170663

The following files are available for download: