ANGUS Chemical Company Announces New, Strategic Distributor Network in Europe

Creates consolidated, Pan-European focus on delivering market-specific solutions and expertise

BUFFALO GROVE, Illinois, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty and fine chemicals, today announced a new distribution strategy for the company's complete portfolio of nitroalkanes and their derivatives sold in Europe. The transition to the new distribution agreements, which began January 1, 2017, is expected to be completed by late spring.

Through a consolidated distributor network, ANGUS is shifting to a Pan-European approach for serving customers in the life sciences, personal care and metalworking fluids markets. The company will maintain a regional approach to serving the paints and coatings, and other industrial markets, to address the specialized needs of formulators and manufacturers in different geographies. The company's new distributors are authorized to sell ANGUS products into their respective markets following a de-stocking and transition period with ANGUS' former European distributors. Customers and markets not covered under the agreements will continue to be directly served by ANGUS.

MARKET AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR REGION / COUNTRIES Biotechnology Azelis Pan-European (including Turkey)* Personal care Univar Metalworking fluids Lehmann and Voss Paints and coatings; other industrial markets Azelis France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg Univar Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Sweden, Denmark, Norway* Lehmann and Voss Germany, Switzerland Pointner & Rothschädl Austria, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia Samuel Banners United Kingdom, North Ireland, Republic of Ireland

*Will also include Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia after April 1, 2017.

"In addition to extensive logistics capabilities, our new distribution partners share ANGUS' dedication to delivering technology and service that drive innovation and growth for our customers," said Liam Doherty, Business Vice President, EMEA and India. "These strategic channel partnerships will enhance our ability to deliver the highest levels of supply reliability supported by one-stop access to deep market and technical expertise. We look forward to working closely with customers and our new partners to ensure continuity of supply and technical support from ANGUS during the transition period."

In late 2016, ANGUS also celebrated the grand opening of its new Customer Application Center (CAC) in Paris, France. The new laboratory is staffed to provide a variety of technical services, including analytical and applied research, as well as application, formulation and regulatory support to customers across all markets in the region.

"Our investment in our Paris CAC reinforces ANGUS' commitment to innovation and service excellence by bringing technology and formulation expertise to a local level in order to provide the best solution for customers," said Doherty. "This, together with our new strategic distributor network, will enable us to serve customers in the region faster and more efficiently with versatile chemistries and expertise they need to make their products and businesses perform even better."

For more information about the availability of ANGUS nitroalkanes and specialty additive products in Europe, contact Matthieu Perdon, EMEA Regional Marketing Manager, ANGUS Chemical Company, at +33 13 423 3172 or email mperdon@angus.com.

About ANGUS Chemical Company

ANGUS Chemical Company is a specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that help customers deliver enhanced product and process performance. ANGUS is committed to constantly improving products and services by mastering science and technology. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistry, which harbors the reactivity to create complex molecules for use in a wide variety of applications. The innate characteristics of this chemistry, backed by unmatched application expertise and five regional Customer Applications Laboratories, enable the formulation of multifunctional additives that improve performance, and reduce reaction steps and synthesis costs.

Follow ANGUS on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ANGUS Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1-847-808-3769

scjohnson@angus.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460234/ANGUS_Chemical_Company_Logo.jpg