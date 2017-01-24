Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Quarterly Factsheet Publication 24-Jan-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *24 January 2017* NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION *Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication* Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the 'Company') announces that the factsheet for the fourth quarter ended on 31 December 2016 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: '*Investment Portfolio at 31 December 2016 *As at 31 December 2016, the Group had 16 investments and commitments of GBP363.4 million as follows: +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |*Transaction* |*Sterling |*Sterling | | |equivalent balance|equivalent unfunded| | |(1)* |commitment (1)* | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Centre Point, London |GBP45.0m |- | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |5 Star Hotel, London |GBP13.0m |- | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Center Parcs Bonds, UK |GBP9.5m |- | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Industrial Portfolio, |GBP31.8m |- | |UK | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Hospitals, UK |GBP25.0m |- | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Hotel, Channel Islands |GBP26.9m |- | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Varde Partners mixed |GBP24.6m |- | |portfolio, UK | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Mixed use development, |GBP8.1m |GBP6.9m | |South East UK | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Regional Budget Hotel |GBP75.0m |- | |Portfolio, UK | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |*Total Sterling Loans* |*GBP258.9m* |*GBP6.9m* | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Industrial Portfolio, |GBP22.3m |- | |Netherlands | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Office, Netherlands |GBP11.9m |- | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Retail & Residential |GBP3.4m |- | |Portfolio, Ireland | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Residential Portfolio, |GBP5.2m |- | |Cork, Ireland | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Residential Portfolio, |GBP6.7m |- | |Dublin, Ireland | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Logistics, Dublin, |GBP12.8m |- | |Ireland | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |*Total Euro Loans* |*GBP62.3m* |*GBP0.0m* | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Industrial Portfolio, |GBP35.3m |- | |Denmark, | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |*Total Danish Krona |*GBP35.3m* |- | |Loans* | | | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |*Total Portfolio* |*GBP356.5m* |*GBP6.9m* | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+ (1) Euro and Danish Krona balances translated to sterling at 31 December 2016 exchange rates. *Dividend* On 23 January 2017 the Directors declared a dividend of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share (annualised 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share) in relation to the fourth quarter of 2016. *Revolving Credit Facility *During the quarter the Group extended the GBP60 million revolving credit facility from the existing maturity of 4 December 2016 to 31 March 2017. The Group is looking to restructure and extend this facility during the first quarter of 2017 to reflect the increased NAV of the Group. *Portfolio Commentary *2016 was the most successful origination year in the Group's history, with GBP170.8m of new lending extended to borrowers. As was to be expected, 2016 was also a big year for repayments by the Group's borrowers, and so the net position showed relatively modest growth in the overall loan book. The table below shows the Group's loan origination and repayment profile over the last four years. +-------------------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ | |*2013* |*2014* |*2015* |*2016* | +-------------------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ |New loans to borrowers |GBP135.5m |GBP117.3m |GBP146.9m |GBP170.8m | |(amount drawn) | | | | | +-------------------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ |Loan repayments and |- |-GBP48.8m |-GBP63.5m |-GBP129.3m| |amortisation | | | | | +-------------------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ |*Net Investment* |*GBP135.5m*|*GBP68.4m*|*GBP83.4m*|*GBP41.5m*| +-------------------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ As at 31 December, the average maturity of the Group's GBP356.5 million loan book was 3.3 years with GBP31.0 million of cash and substantial liquidity lines of GBP60.0 million available to use for new investments. The gross annualised total return of the invested loan portfolio is an attractive 8.5 per cent. Since the launch of the Group at the end of 2012, origination activity has always been more challenging during the first few months of any given year. Having said this, the transaction pipeline continues to evolve and we are seeing a variety of opportunities which will allow the Group to achieve good risk adjusted returns from whole and mezzanine loans. The Investment Adviser is in advanced discussions on a number of opportunities with heads of terms expected to be signed shortly and moving into execution in the coming weeks. The transactions cover both the UK and Continental Europe with a number of diverse sectors being explored from office and retail to datacentres and education and would, if they proceed, allow the Group to deploy the available cash and draw down on the revolving credit facility as required. All opportunities remain, however, subject to final due diligence, documentation and Investment Manager Board approval. The strategy to grow the overall size of the Company by equity issuance and to grow the loan book accordingly will continue to be approached with a view to minimising cash drag from any potential repayments and utilising the revolving credit facility where appropriate. This was successfully managed during 2016 when notwithstanding that GBP129.3 million of the Group's loan book was repaid, these repayments were substantially reinvested alongside the GBP71.5 million of net proceeds raised in the same period. We anticipate that during 2017 we will build on the successes of 2016 and enter the year optimistic about the prospects and opportunities available to the Group. *Market Commentary * In our September factsheet commentary we highlighted some expected consequences for the UK market in light of the uncertainties created by the Brexit vote. In particular we noted a tendency for decreased transaction volumes and an increased caution in the mainstream commercial real estate lending market in the UK. We can now see these themes coming through in the market data. UK total commercial real estate transaction volumes are down by 27.7 per cent from GBP71 billion to GBP51.3 billion for 2016 versus 2015 according to Property Data. Lending volumes are typically made up approximately equally between refinancing and acquisition financing so, as a consequence of lower transaction volumes, lending activity volumes are also down. According to the latest information available from the De Montfort commercial real estate lending survey, UK commercial real estate lending volumes were down by 13.7 per cent from GBP24.8 billion to GBP21.4 billion between the first half of 2015 and the first half of 2016. The latest survey by Laxfield Capital shows this trend continuing with financing request volumes for the half comprising quarters two and three of 2016 down by 27.2 per cent compared to previous period. Despite the decreased market activity in the UK as a whole in 2016, the Group was able to continue to achieve a strong level of new lending as the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2017 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)