

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dixons Carphone plc (DXNS.L) reported that its third-quarter Group revenue increased 8% year-on-year in Sterling, and was up 3% in local currency. In the UK & Ireland, like-for-like revenue improved by approximately 4% as a result of sales transferred from closed stores. The Group anticipates a meaningful uplift in year-on-year profitability in the current year and confirmed its outlook in line with market consensus at 475 to 495 million pounds of headline profit before tax for the year ending 29 April 2017.



Seb James, Group Chief Executive, said: 'I am pleased to be reporting another good Christmas period of growth - our fifth consecutive year. At a time of significant political uncertainty around the world, it was heartening to see that customers were choosing to enjoy the benefits that new technologies could bring to their lives during this holiday season. This year, as a result of our scale in all of our markets, we were able to offer prices that were truly ground-breaking during both our Black Friday week and our annual Boxing Day week sales - while maintaining margins - and we believe that we have outperformed the market during the period.'



