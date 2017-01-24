

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate dropped sharply in 2016, after three consecutive years of strong increases, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15-74 age group fell to 8.8 percent from 9.4 percent in 2015. In 2014, the figure was 8.7 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, fell to a three-year low of 20.1 percent from 22.4 percent in 2015.



The average number of unemployed persons was 237,000 in 2016, which was 15,000 lower than in the previous year. The figure also eased for the first time in four years.



The number of employed rose to 2.45 million from 2.44 million in the previous year, marking the highest figure since 2013.



In December, the unemployment rate dropped to a three-month low of 7.9 percent from 8.1 percent in both October and November. In September, the figure was 7.7 percent.



The youth jobless rate fell to a five-month low of 14.7 percent in December.



The number of unemployed dropped to a four-month low of 43,000 from 45,000 in the previous month.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 8.6 percent in December, unchanged from the previous two months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX