

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Busch SE, a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, blowers and compressors, announced its intention to make a voluntary public tender offer for all outstanding shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technologies AG (PFFVF.PK) through its wholly owned subsidiary, the investment company Pangea GmbH. This tender offer is not contingent on any minimum acceptance threshold. Busch group expects the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2017.



Busch' all-cash offer values Pfeiffer Vacuum at approximately EUR 949 million based on equity value or EUR 96.20 per share. Busch group, which currently holds 27.19% of Pfeiffer shares, intends to increase its investment in the long term. Busch has secured additional shares that will result in a 29.98% stake in Pfeiffer Vacuum.



Upon successful closing of the offer, Busch group will seek an appropriate representation on Pfeiffer Vacuum's Supervisory Board, corresponding to its new shareholding. Pfeiffer Vacuum will continue to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and exist as an independent enterprise operating under its own separate management.



