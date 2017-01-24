Year-end Report January - December 2016

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the fourth quarter, Byggmax increased net sales by +16%

October 1 - December 31

• Net sales amounted to SEK 974.9 M (839.3), up 16.2 percent.Pro forma net sales totaled SEK 975.4 M for the fourth quarterof 2015 and net sales was unchanged compared with thepro forma figure.

• Net sales for comparable stores decreased 9.1 percent(increased 16.4).

• The gross margin was 29.8 percent (32.4). The Byggmaxsegment's gross margin declined due to lower volumebonuses from suppliers compared with the strong sellingfourth quarter of 2015. Skånska Byggvaror's gross margindeclined sharply as a result of aggressive pricing, partly dueto de-stocking, and mix effects.

• EBITDA amounted to SEK 94.12 M (58.0). Excluding the revaluationof earnouts, EBITDA totaled SEK 30.9 M. Pro formaEBITDA was SEK 68.6 M for the fourth quarter of 2015.

• The EBITDA margin was 9.72 percent (6.9). The pro formaEBITDA margin was 7.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2015.

• EBIT amounted to SEK 55.22 M (35.5). Pro forma EBIT was SEK43.5 M for the fourth quarter of 2015.

• The profit after tax was SEK 56.8 M (26.3).

• Earnings per share totaled SEK 0.9 (0.4).

January 1 - December 31



• Net sales amounted to SEK 5,219.3 M (4,131.1), up 26.3 percent.Pro forma net sales totaled SEK 4,898.0 M for 2015, andnet sales increased 6.6 percent compared to pro forma.

• Net sales for comparable stores increased 0.8 percent (12.8).

• The gross margin was 30.6 percent (30.6).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK 581.32 M (415.8). Excluding therevaluation of earnouts, EBITDA totaled SEK 469.0 M. Proforma EBITDA was SEK 475.4 M for 2015.

• The EBITDA margin was 11.12 percent (10.1). ). The pro formaEBITDA margin was 9.7 percent for 2015.

• EBIT amounted to SEK 391.82 M (331.7) Mkr. Pro forma EBITwas SEK 380.1 M for 2015.

• The profit after tax was SEK 284.6 M (259.8).

• Earnings per share totaled SEK 4.7 (4.3).

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Ankarberg,

President,

Tel: +46 (0)76 11 90 985

E-mail: mattias.ankarberg@byggmax.se



Pernilla Valfridsson,

CFO,

Tel: +46 (0)76 11 90 040

E-mail: pernilla.walfridsson@byggmax.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/byggmax/r/year-end-report-january---december-2016,c2172100

The following files are available for download: