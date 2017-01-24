Eltek today announced a contract with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide complete photo voltaic solar solutions for 104 hospitals in Zimbabwe.

Eltek will provide full delivery, installation, service and monitoring of the solar systems which use Eltek's breakthrough Rectiverter technology as a key component. The Rectiverter combines the functions of a rectifier and an inverter. With a modular design, these solar power solutions can easily be adapted to different requirements in the field. Installation of the equipment is expected to be completed during the summer of 2017.

The main purpose of the installation will be to provide safe, reliable and environmentally friendly electricity to hospitals in remote areas that currently have no, or poor, grid access. A key challenge in these hospitals is to keep medicines refrigerated and to provide other essentials necessary for the hospitals to treat their patients.

"This contract represents a new and exciting area for Eltek and our technology," said Morten Schøyen, Chief Marketing Officer at Eltek. "It makes us proud to work together with UNDP and to contribute to improved health care and reduced operational cost, by providing pure and reliable renewable energy," Mr. Schøyen added.

UNDP works in nearly 170 countries and territories, helping to achieve the eradication of poverty, and the reduction of inequalities and exclusion. The organization helps countries to develop policies, leadership skills, partnering abilities, institutional capabilities and build resilience in order to sustain development results.

The "solar for health programme" is aimed at health facilities across Africa, the Arab States and Central Asia and addresses several of the main "sustainable development goals" identified by the UN.

About Eltek

Eltek, a Delta Group Company, is a strategic technology partner for power solutions. The company focuses on power electronics markets, where it is one of the leaders in telecom power and a growing force within industrial applications. Eltek is also pursuing growth opportunities within the datacenter market. Eltek, with operations in more than 40 countries, is headquartered in Drammen, Norway and became part of Delta Group in 2015, a leading provider of power and thermal management solutions.

