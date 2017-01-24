Logitech's Sixth Consecutive Year of GOOD DESIGN Awards

Today Logitech® (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced that it has won 15 GOOD DESIGN™ 2016 awards. This marks the sixth consecutive year Logitech products have been recognized by the GOOD DESIGN awards, and the most award wins for the company ever.

The 2016 Logitech award winners include:

Logitech Harmony Elite

Logitech Circle

Logitech BASE

Logitech CREATE Backlit Keyboard Case

Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum

Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum

Logitech G29 Driving Force

Logitech Party Collection

Logitech MX Anywhere 2

Logitech Group

UE ROLL

UE BOOM 2

Jaybird Freedom

Logitech product packaging

Logitech overall brand identity

"Creating beautiful, intelligent solutions to human problems has been our priority, and we're thrilled it continues to be noticed by the design community at large," said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. "Whether it's a product, packaging, product pages or retail displays, our teams keep design as our focus from the start to the finish."

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are presented each year to the most innovative industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

