Aptuit Announces Drug Discovery Collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to Identify Novel Treatments for Gram-Negative Infections

Aptuit, LLC today announced the start of a collaboration with the Molecular Surgical Laboratory of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), directed by Dr. Laurence Rahme, aimed at the identification and validation of novel targets in Gram-negative bacteria. Aptuit hopes that innovative approaches can address antibiotic resistance in the treatment of serious infections.

Aptuit will provide deep expertise in integrated infectious disease discovery, including in vitro and in vivo capabilities, complementing the Rahme Lab scientific platform and expertise in the field of the anti-virulence research.

Dr. Laurence Rahme, Associate Professor of Surgery, Microbiology and Immunobiology Harvard Medical School and Director of the MGH Molecular Surgical Laboratory, commented, "The academic collaboration with Aptuit, and in particular with its highly qualified anti-infective group, will maximize our success in developing highly innovative alternative therapies against multi-drug resistant pathogens, including those that are highly tolerant to all existing antibiotic therapies."

Dr. Antonio Felici, Director and Head of Aptuit's Microbiology Unit added, "We are delighted to begin this collaboration with Prof. Rahme. This is an extremely promising area of research into antimicrobial resistance. Aptuit will provide expertise in integrated anti-infective drug discovery to MGH. We hope we will jointly discover new effective therapeutics against Gram-negative pathogens, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. We look forward to a long, effective and successful collaboration."

