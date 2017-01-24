I-New Launches Channel Partner Program to Further Boost its Growth Dynamics

MATTERSBURG, Austria, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast growing technology solutions provider I-New launches its Channel Partner Program inviting professional System Integrators to get connected for the mutual success.

I-New Unified Mobile Solutions is one of the fastest growing technology solutions providers in the digital communication industry. From offices all across the globe, the Austria based company is capable of providing, implementing and running state-of-the-art products and services for successful digital business transformation over next generation platforms.

I-New's comprehensive module system of highly competitive products and services enable the full digitalization of most modern communication and transaction models. The E2E-solution covers the complete customer journey, from the initial idea to the successful business operation. Multiple awarded as Best MVNO/E Solutions and Best Services to Telecoms from the global mobile and communication industry.

In recent years, I-New became the preferred digital business support partner to cover MVNE needs and/or to enable the digital business transformation of established Mobile Network Operators like Telenor, Telefonica Movil, Tigo or Hutchison Telecom. Furthermore, MNOs are enabled to unleash from legacy, gain mobile business market share and to successfully master local regulatory, technology or market economic challenges.

The company already operates service hubs in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific successfully and is ready to conquer even more markets across continents by partnering with professional System Integrators to act as certified sales, system customization/integration and managed services partner in dedicated countries or regions.

Qualified Channel Partners face the opportunity to sustainably profit from I-New's highly dynamic portfolio of innovation-leading products and services. As well as from the company's track recorded business model and high-level training and certification program. Applicants will run through a multi-level assessment process over I-New's channel partner websitehttp://www.i-new.com/partnerand must be able to impressively demonstrate top leveled telco capabilities and successes within. Mutual success is also enabled by I-New's knowledge base, extensive support volumes and highly attractive partner conditions.

I-New's Channel Partner Program will also be presented at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Get connected in hall 5, booth 5i15.

I-New Unified Mobile Solutions is one of the fastest growing technology solutions provider in the digital communication industry. With offices and service hubs all across the globe, the Austria based company is capable of providing, implementing and running state-of-the-art products and services for successful digital business transformation over next generation platforms.

