Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)announced today that it was awarded a two-year engineering services framework agreement with North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) for conceptual studies and front-end engineering for its projects in the Caspian region.

NCOC operates oil and gas activities under the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement, including Kashagan, one of the world's largest offshore oil fields located in the Kazakhstan zone of the Caspian Sea, as well as the Kalamkas, Aktoty and Kairan fields in Kazakhstan.

"Fluor is delighted to have been selected by NCOC for these important projects," said Al Collins, president of Fluor's Energy Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and Middle East. "Through early involvement, we can work with our client to optimize design and construction solutions to deliver capital efficiency. We will leverage our extensive knowledge of executing oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan by applying our unique integrated solutions approach."

Engineering teams from Fluor's offices in Atyrau, Kazakhstan and Farnborough, UK will undertake the studies.

Fluor began working in Kazakhstan in 1982. Since then, the company has executed ongoing work in projects ranging from conceptual studies and front-end engineering design to mega undertakings.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served our clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 155 on the FORTUNE 500 list with revenue of $18.1 billion in 2015 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow us on Twitter @FluorCorp.

