Hellenic Bank Selects Backbase to Upgrade its Digital Banking Offering

AMSTERDAM, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Hellenic Bank, the second largest bank in Cyprus with 7 Billion Assets under Management.

- Backbase, leader in omni-channel digital banking solutions working with over 80 large financial institutions around the world

- Backbase, once again demonstrates its strength in helping banks develop a true omni-channel solution for customers

Hellenic Bank, the second largest bank in Cyprus, have chosen Backbase, the market leader in omni-channel digital banking, to provide the architecture for its next iteration of banking systems. Hellenic Bank began operating in 1976 and has since become one of the largest banking and financial institutions in the region, with a network of over 60 branches and 7 Billion Assets under Management.

Backbase was chosen on its expertise in helping financial institutions to embark on their digital transformation by enhancing the omni-channel customer experience. Hellenic Bank's next generation of omni-channel architecture will have the ability to provide flexible and cohesive customer-experiences across its channels - starting with the public domain landing pages and web content projects, followed by mobile banking.

It was imperative that the new digital platform did not make any concessions on the customer-user experience. With a stronghold on the current market in Cyprus, Hellenic Bank needed a financial technology platform that would act as a key enabler to not only stay relevant with the customer, but to also ensure a seamless customer journey.

"Omni-channel banking is the next frontier that banks around the world must adapt to and implement in their own offerings." Stated Jouk Pleiter, CEO of Backbase, "It's great to work with Hellenic Bank to develop their digital channels and provide the flexibility and user-experience needed to support their growing customer base."

Natasha Kyprianides, Head of Digital Banking and Innovation at Hellenic Bank said "We have selected Backbase because they are widely acknowledged by the industry as leaders in developing omni-channel banking solutions; and in creating a seamless experience. Our digital strategy aims to ensure that the user journey remains consistent as we strive to build strong relationships with our customers. We're excited that we will be benefiting from a transformative platform that delivers the latest technology at every point of contact."

About Hellenic Bank

Hellenic Bank is a systemic Cyprus bank, listed on the Cyprus stock exchange and supervised by the SSM of the European Central Bank. Hellenic Bank is currently at the forefront of financing the recovery and transformation of the island's most important industries and is regarded as Cyprus's key agent capitalizing on its high liquidity levels.

With an enhanced international shareholder base, a renewed Board of Directors and Executive Management, Hellenic Bank's 40 year old heritage and about 1500 strong professional workforce, is focused on addressing the key challenges faced by the financial sector in Cyprus, including the financing of the growing economy, while simultaneously jumping the innovation queue and leading the way in technological transformation and banking digitalization.

About Backbase

Backbase is a fast growing fintech software provider that empowers financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation and effectively compete in a digital-first world.

We are the creators of the Backbase Omni-Channel Banking Platform, a state-of-the-art digital banking software solution that unifies data and functionality from traditional core systems and new fintech players into a seamless digital customer experience. We give financials the speed and flexibility to create and manage seamless customer experiences across any device, and deliver measurable business results. We believe that superior digital experiences are essential to stay relevant, and our software enables financials to rapidly grow their digital business.

