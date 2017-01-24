ATOS: Atos integrates heartbeat identification into its unique authentication solutions

Atos introduces the Nymi Band wristband to its Evidian Enterprise SSO unique authentication solution

Paris, Lille, 24 January 2017 - Atos, leader in digital transformation, is launching, under its technological brand Bull, a new, ultra-secure authentication method in its Evidian Enterprise SSO solution. It will now use the Nymi Band, an authentication wristband based on a person's heartbeat, to enable Always On Authentication. In partnership with Nymi, the leader in wearable authentication devices and creator of the Nymi Band, Atos is now offering users a new way to securely access their data and critical applications via multi-factor authentication.

Based on advanced biometric methods from Nymi like HeartID or Always On Authentication, the Evidian Enterprise SSO (Single Sign-On) solution allows users to authenticate themselves and stay authenticated, and to easily and securely communicate with authorized workstations, either via Bluetooth Low Energy technologies or via NFC (Near Field Communication).

Evidian Enterprise SSO is thereby offering an alternative to conventional security products, such as biometric identification at terminals, chips or card readers. This solution represents a major advance for sectors such as health, the pharmaceutical industry and research laboratories, as users can now sign in, hands-free, by simply pressing their Nymi Band against an NFC reader. They are then authenticated by Bluetooth and, thanks to wireless connection, remain so until they leave their workstation.

This enables employees to benefit from a simplified and ultra-protected user experience to authenticate themselves and access company data and applications without having to remember and enter passwords.

"It is an entirely unique experience for end users: this innovative authentication will make the way they work simpler while guaranteeing company security. Together, Atos and Nymi will be able to attain operational excellence, even in the most sensitive of fields, while continuing to offer optimal user convenience for their teams," explains Louis-Marie Fouchard, manager of the Identity Management product range at Atos.

"We are delighted to work with partners like Atos to offer a new form of authentication aimed in particular at the health and pharmaceuticals sectors. The unique Always On Authentication technology of the Nymi Band enables clinicians, doctors and nursing staff to easily access their data while maintaining complete security, without using their hands or having to remember a PIN or a password. The combined solution brings together security and convenience like never before," declares Shawn Chance, Vice President of Strategy at Nymi.

Atos is attending the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) 2017 on January 24th and 25th at stand A22. Experts are available to discuss any issues related to cybersecurity.

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80 years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com (http://www.bull.com/)|Follow @Bull_com

About Nymi

Nymi delivers secure, Always On Authentication experiences to the enterprise. Its first product - the Nymi Band - is a wearable, multi-factor authenticator that can be used with any application, device or service for persistent authentication. With the Nymi Band, today's traditional model of authentication can be transformed into a secure and seamless experience for enterprises and end-users. Nymi is proudly based in Toronto, and was founded in 2011. For more information, visit nymi.com (https://nymi.com/).

