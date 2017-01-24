iMDsoft, a leader in clinical information systems, announced that they have been awarded a position on the new clinical IT framework developed by QE Facilities, a subsidiary company of Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust. iMDsoft's clinical EPR solution, MetaVision, offers hospital-wide electronic patient records and includes support for clinical workflow management and decision support, clinical documentation, and electronic prescribing as well as medication administration. Additionally, the system provides mobile electronic observations: it collects vital signs and nursing observations at the bedside, automatically calculates early warning scores and provides automatic notifications when a patient's condition deteriorates and options for escalation to caregivers. iMDsoft works with 350 hospitals in 25 countries and has two decades of experience in clinical information management.

The framework is one of the broadest clinical IT frameworks in the market. It is comprised of 49 suppliers covering 52 products, including electronic patient records, patient administration systems, PACs, RIS, e-prescribing and more. MetaVision is included in the framework for the following categories:

Electronic Patient Record

Departmental Information System Wards

Departmental Information System ICU

Departmental Information System Theatres

Departmental Information System A E

Departmental Information System Maternity/SCBU

Electronic prescribing solutions

"We've been helping NHS hospitals in their quest to go paperless for many years. We welcome this chance to reach more trusts and to help them realise the high-impacts results reported by our clients, including increased patient safety, financial performance and operational efficiency," said Shahar Sery, Executive Vice President of iMDsoft. "We were recently awarded a position on the NHS LPP Clinical and Digital Information Systems framework as well, making it easier and more cost effective for UK hospitals to purchase MetaVision."

About iMDsoft

iMDsoft is a leading provider of Clinical Information Systems for acute, critical care and perioperative environments. The company's flagship family of solutions, the MetaVision Suite, was first implemented in 1999. Hospitals and health networks worldwide use MetaVision to improve care quality and enhance financial results. The system promotes compliance with protocols and best practices, streamlines reporting and supports clinical research. iMDsoft is a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, headquartered in Wakefield, MA. To learn more about iMDsoft, visit www.imd-soft.com.

