Cambridge Pixel's RadarVision Allows Easy Integration of Radar Data With any VMS System

CAMBRIDGE, England, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cambridge Pixel (http://www.cambridgepixel.com), an award-winning supplier of radar display, tracking and recording subsystems, has announced RadarVision, a plug-and-play solution to allow the easy integration of radar data with any security video management system (VMS).

RadarVision allows high fidelity radar imagery to be added to a security display and viewed alongside data from traditional daylight and thermal cameras. The high-resolution radar image may be zoomed and panned with an on screen or physical joystick using the PELCO-D interface from the VMS.

RadarVision interfaces to radars at the level of video, plots or tracks and composes a picture of the radar information, optionally with maps underlaying the radar. The picture is then converted to a camera-like IP data stream for input to the VMS. This means that any VMS can easily interface to a radar and display and manipulate the radar picture.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, commented, "High resolution radars are increasingly being incorporated into security solutions to provide enhanced situational awareness. However, incorporating radar data into a camera-centric VMS system has been a challenge for integrators in the past. With RadarVision, we have overcome this with a novel solution that makes the radar look and behave like a camera and thereby integrate easily with the VMS with minimal effort."

RadarVision interfaces to a wide range of security, maritime and specialist radars. It accepts radar video as either radar signals through an acquisition card, as ASTERIX CAT-240 network data or in proprietary formats. The radar data is then scan converted into a plan image and then output as a H.264 (RTSP packaged) network video stream that feeds directly into the VMS.

RadarVision is available as a software application or as a box level solution and provides a wide range of radar acquisition, processing and display options that incorporate Cambridge Pixel's award-winning radar technology.

Cambridge Pixel's radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its systems have been implemented in mission critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Barco Defence, Blighter Surveillance Systems, DRS, Exelis, Kelvin Hughes, Lockheed Martin, Navantia, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Saab, Royal Thai Air Force, Samsung Thales, Sofresud and Tellumat.

Founded in 2007, Cambridge Pixel is an award-winning developer of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors. In 2015, Cambridge Pixel received a Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade for 'outstanding overseas sales growth over the last three years'.