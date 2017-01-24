Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial statements review 2016 to be published on Wednesday, 8 February 2017

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 JANUARY 2017 AT 10:30 AM (EET)

Cargotec's financial statements review 2016 to be published on Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Cargotec Corporation will publish its financial statements review 2016 on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 at approximately 8:30 EET. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 9:30 a.m. EET at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by 9:00 a.m. EET.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed using the following numbers with access code Cargotec/2609290:

FI: +358 9 7479 0404

SE: +46 8 5065 3942

UK: +44 330 336 9411

US: +1 719 457 2086

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





