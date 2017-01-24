ELEMENTIS PLC - Directorate Change

24 January 2017



Elementis - Directorate Changes



Elementis plc (ELM.L) (the "Company"), the FTSE 250 Global Specialty Chemicals Company, today announces the appointment of Sandra Boss as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. The appointment is effective from 1 February 2017 and she will be a member of the Nomination, Audit and Remuneration Committees.



Sandra (Sandy) Boss was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company from 2005 to 2014 and a Partner from 2000. She specialised in Investment Banking and Risk and held several senior management positions both in the UK and the US since joining in 1994. At McKinsey, Sandra was an adviser to global financial institutions, corporates and public sector bodies on a wide range of strategic, operational and policy issues. Sandy has also held non-executive and advisory appointments with the Institute of International Finance, the McKinsey Master Retirement Trust and the Edith Wharton Restoration.



Sandy was appointed an external member of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Board in September 2014 and became an independent director of Enstar Group Limited, a NASDAQ-listed insurance group, and a member of its Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees in November 2015. Sandy has a BA degree in American Studies and Economics from Stanford University and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School.



Andrew Duff, Chairman of Elementis, said: "Sandy has an excellent strategic background and she brings a wealth of experience to the Board both from her advisory roles in corporate and investment banking and from having extensive leadership experience bringing teams together and advising on complex transformational change on a global level. She will be a welcome addition to the Board, and I am delighted that she has accepted the position and look forward to working with her."



The Company confirms that there are no other matters requiring disclosure in relation to listing rule 9.6.13.

Wai Wong

Company Secretary

020 7067 2999