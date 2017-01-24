Solus Business Communications & Uno telefoni Become One

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SolusBC and Uno telefoni merge to create the largest and most expansive operator-independent player on the Swedish-Nordic market. One company and a common platform give the best possible conditions for continued expansion in Sweden as well as internationally.

SEB Private Equity comes in as the new main shareholder in the merger of SolusBC and Uno telefoni (hereafter Uno). SolusBC and Uno have both developed strongly and regard SEB Private Equity as a partner that can contribute the capital, expertise and contacts necessary for the continued growth and success of the new company.

With the merger, the company takes a commanding position in Sweden as the largest operator- independent supplier of cloud communications and Unified Communications. Together we have more resources to implement an international expansion and continue to develop our services for our customer.

Emilio Dauvin, Investment Director of SEB Private Equity:

"We identified three primary areas of focus for the new company that are particularly interesting. In the short term we see that there is a great deal of potential in learning from each other, in terms of how and in what ways different types of software and services are procured by the companies, and how we can offer the best service. The merger gives us significantly improved utilisation of resources, resources which can, in turn, be reinvested for faster international growth. The board will be putting major focus on simplifying and facilitating international expansion from day one. Finally, we also see an opportunity to add value to what we deliver to our customers by thinking more vertically, along different sectors, and placing greater focus on software integration in our customer contacts."

All the main shareholders in SolusBC and Uno will reinvest in the new company and retain an operative function in the operations. The merger is expected to give positive effects in everything from the customer offer and deliveries to service and support and, not least, for our partners who have an extremely important role in the future expansion.

"With a new main shareholder and the merger we have created the sector's best conditions for domestic and international expansion as an operator -independent cloud communications integrator. We will take the position of the leading systems integrator in the cloud and create the best experience for customers, partners and operators." Says Mattias Ohde, the company's incoming CEO.

During 2017, the company is expected to turn over approx. 200MSEK on the Swedish market. There will be 55 employees in the offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

About SEB Private Equity

SEB Private Equity invests capital from top-tier third party institutions and is a part of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken's (SEB) investment management business. Established in 1856, SEB is one of the major Nordic banks with strong historic linkage to industry. Since its formation in 1998, SEB Private Equity has become a leading global private equity investor based in the Nordics focusing on developing companies both operationally and strategically by partnering with entrepreneurs and managers. SEB Private Equity has managed to build a highly networked and experienced team with the skill-set to source proprietary investment opportunities from its networks, execute on transactions, strategically and operationally improve the company fundamentals and as such create value for investors over the long-term. Combined over the various investment strategies, SEB Private Equity manages about USD 4bn in capital on behalf of clients. The investment in Accedois made by the fund SEB Private Equity Opportunity III. In the tech industry, recent investments by SEB Private Equity range from mature growing companies such as Sintec Media and eFront, fast growing businesses such as Accedo, and early investments in high-growth companies such as WeWork, iZettle, GrubHub, LearnVest and Yello Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.seb.se/

