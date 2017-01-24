

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC ('the Companies')



Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017



In the light of strong demand for the Companies' shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017, which were launched on 29 November 2016, the boards of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC are pleased to announce that they have elected to exercise their respective over- allotment facilities referred to in the prospectus. Accordingly the maximum amount that may be raised by each of these five companies is increased from £4 million to £6 million (before issue costs).



The board of Albion Development VCT PLC has decided not to exercise its over allotment facility and, accordingly, the maximum amount that may be raised by Albion Development VCT PLC remains at £4 million and its offer is, therefore, expected to be the first to close.



The maximum aggregate amount that may be raised by the Companies has, therefore, increased from £24 million to £34 million (before issue costs).



