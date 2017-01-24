Xaxis, the world's largest programmatic media and technology platform, announced today it has named ad industry veteran John Wittesaele as president, EMEA. Wittesaele will be responsible for leading Xaxis strategy and operations across the company's 25 markets in the region, including helping to drive growth for Xaxis specialist companies Triad Retail Media, Light Reaction, Bannerconnect and plista.

Wittesaele brings nearly two decades of experience launching and growing technology-driven advertising businesses to the role. He joins Xaxis from GroupM Connect where he served as managing director, EMEA, leading a team of 2,000 engineers, data scientists, operators, performance specialists and product managers across the region. In this role, he was responsible for growing adoption of the company's industry-leading meta-DSP, developing a coherent search offer, strengthening the performance business and fostering a connected technology ecosystem.

"John has played a leading role in the development of programmatic advertising across the EMEA region and has a great track record of helping global advertisers adopt and deploy effective, data-driven marketing strategies," said Nicolas Bidon, global president of Xaxis. "I am very pleased to welcome him back to Xaxis and look forward to his leadership in driving further growth for our EMEA operations."

Prior to GroupM Connect, Wittesaele served as COO, International at Quisma. Earlier he was general manager, Belgium for GroupM Interaction where he played a key role in launching both Xaxis and Quisma in the Belgium market. Wittesaele also spent ten years at AdLINK Media in a variety of sales and management positions. He holds a bachelor's degree in communication management from Erasmus University Brussels and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Vlerick Business School.

"Xaxis simplifies and improves the ability of marketers to forge meaningful connections with consumers, delivering unparalleled performance and results through its proprietary data and media products," said Wittesaele. "I look forward to working with advertisers and media companies as we continue to advance the state of the art for the global advertising industry."

About Xaxis

Xaxis is a global digital media platform that programmatically connects advertisers to audiences across all addressable channels. Through the expert use of proprietary data and advertising technology along with unparalleled media relationships, Xaxis delivers results for clients in 46 markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Advertisers working with Xaxis achieve exceptionally high return on advertising spend through the company's proprietary media products, as well as through its specialist companies, Triad Retail Media, Light Reaction, plista and Bannerconnect. For more information, visit www.xaxis.com.

