Duni attends the finale of Bocuse d'Or

BOX, Sweden, 24 Jan, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the second time in a row, Duni is present in Lyon as the official product partner to the world's most prestigious chef and gastronomy competition - Bocuse d'Or. The finale of the contest is held 24-25 January 2017. Duni also sponsors Gastronomy Sweden and supports the Swedish delegation's commitment to chef Alexander Sjögren.

The finale will be held at the SIRHA convention, one of Europe's largest trade fairs in the food and hospitality industry. Chefs from 24 countries, who qualified through national and regional contests, will participate. At the finale they get the task to prepare two dishes during a set time limit, which is then assessed by an expert jury. Taste, visual appearance and overall presentation will be evaluated. The entire event is performed live in front of a cheering audience.

- This is an event that is dear to our hearts, explains Saloni Deva, IR and Communications Manager at Duni. Bocuse d'Or brings together the world's top chefs and food artists. Each contender presents compositions that they have trained on for many months. The end results are amazing dishes that appeal to all senses, and put the total experience at the center. It relates closely to Duni's foundation, what we call Goodfoodmood®.

Bocuse d'Or is considered to be the most prestigious competition a chef can win. The contest assigns great importance to its traditions, and changes in the concept rarely occur. However, a significant detail has been added this year; one of the two dishes will be completely vegetarian.

- Duni works closely with chefs and restaurants all over Europe, and it is evident that the green food trend is spreading. Therefore, it is great that even Bocuse d'Or wants to highlight that. This will add some excitement to the competition, concludes Saloni Deva.

For more information, please contact:

Saloni Deva,

IR & Communications Manager

tel +46-734-196389

e-mail saloni.deva@duni.com

Links

Duni: duni.com , Bocuse d'Or and Duni: duni.com/en/stories/bocuse-dor

Bocuse d'Or: bocusedor.com

Gastronomy Sweden: gastronomisverige.se

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,200 employees in 19 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI".Duni.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-attends-the-finale-of-bocuse-d-or,c2172382

The following files are available for download: