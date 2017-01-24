HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Joe Kainz Tel: +852 2584 4216 Email: joe.kainz@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Jan 24, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Four emerging Hong Kong designers, Dora Chu, Kay Li, Kenax Leung and Vickie Au, will take part at the prestigious Copenhagen Fashion Week and Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF), from 31 January to 3 February.Fashion Hong Kong comprises a series of international promotional events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to present Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. Fashion Hong Kong returns to Copenhagen for the third consecutive year with four selected fashion designers at Copenhagen Fashion Week (AW17) and CIFF, with a focus on the use of eco-friendly fabrics. Other Hong Kong fashion accessory brands together with the runway showpieces will be presented at the Fashion Hong Kong Gallery at CIFF.A dazzling Fashion Hong Kong Show will be held at the Thorvaldsens Museum at 6pm on 31 January, the first day of Copenhagen Fashion Week. As the only show from Asia, the Fashion Hong Kong runway show will be staged in a historical venue surrounded by world-class art and sculptures unique to Copenhagen.Among the four Hong Kong fashion designers, Kenax Leung will return to the runway with his new collection "waste isn't just waste", which represents the contrast between a jolt of energy as well as a sense of familiarity and comfort. Kay Li, with her "The Great Expectation" collection, evokes the feeling of helplessness to the explosion of anger, eagerness to happiness experienced by a bride of an arranged marriage. Vickie Au of HOUSE OF V will showcase the geometry and architecture-inspired collection "Sensuous Illusion", which heralds a new type of re-sculpted simplicity, where smart mixing of materials and colour combination becomes a unique part of the minimalist look. Dora Chu's latest party-dress collection "Eternal Empress" introduces royal history intrigue by merging bold, romantic and textural elements, which form the core of her brand Maison Vermillion."In Hong Kong, we have an ideal and supportive environment for the fashion industry," said Raymond Yip, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC. "We have a strong heritage in the fashion business; from textile supplies, fashion design and manufacturing to marketing and sales support services. We have a pool of talented and creative fashion designers. You can easily recognise their creativity and aspirations from the aesthetic blend of fabrics and cuttings of their collections. Through promoting the Hong Kong designers and brands in the international fashion arena, we hope to promote and showcase their talents. This time, we are also glad that the Hong Kong designers have included some eco fashion elements in their latest collections."Fashion Hong Kong is collaborating with The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) to introduce eco fashion to Copenhagen. Two latest textile technologies Chitosan Yarn and Nu-Torque Yarn will fuel the selected showpieces with eco-friendliness. It is the first time for Fashion Hong Kong to GO GREEN! Explore more on the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week and in the Gallery at CIFF!To further showcase local design, Fashion Hong Kong also has a presence at CIFF, which this year takes place at Bella Center. Fashion Hong Kong Gallery will introduce the four designers' runway collections and several fashion accessory brands to buyers, the media and fashion followers (brands listed below).Considered Asia's fashion centre, Hong Kong is well-respected for its design talent, high-quality products and international outlook. The Fashion Hong Kong show and Fashion Hong Kong Gallery provide exceptional opportunities for professional buyers and the media to learn about Hong Kong's creativity and explore new business opportunities.For more information regarding the designers and their collections, please visit the websites below:Designer: Dora ChuBrand: Maison Vermillion www.maisonvermillion.comCollection: Eternal EmpressDesigner: Kay LiBrand: KAY LI www.kay-li.comCollection: The Great ExpectationDesigner: Kenax LeungBrand: KENAXLEUNG www.kenaxleung.comCollection: waste isn't just wasteDesigner: Vickie AuBrand: HOUSE OF V www.house-of-v.comCollection: Sensuous IllusionCampaign Details:Event: Fashion Hong KongWebsite: www.fashionhongkong.com.hkInstagram: hktdcfashionhkEvent Details:Event: Fashion Hong Kong Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week (AW17)Format: Fashion Group ShowDate: 31 January 2017 (Tuesday)Time: Show starts at 6pm. Doors open at 5:30pmVenue: Thorvaldsens MuseumBrands: HOUSE OF V, KAY LI, KENAXLEUNG and Maison VermillionWebsite: www.copenhagenfashionweek.com/designer/fashion-hong-kongHashtags: fashion_hongkong CPHFWEvent: Fashion Hong Kong Gallery at CIFFFormat: Booth, Display and Business MatchingDate: 1-3 February 2017 (Wednesday-Friday)Time: 9am-6pmBrands: HOUSE OF V, KAY LI, KENAXLEUNG and Maison Vermillion, BIG HORN, FRANCO Y., LUISA LEITAO, Pack n' Go, T.A.T., Wingki Kwok IllustrationWebsite:http://ciff.dk/areas-style-setters-bungalows.htmlhttp://bit.ly/2jTtiSJHashtags: fashion_hongkong CIFFDKNetworking Event: Meet the Fashion Hong Kong designersDate: 1 February 2017 (Wednesday)Time: 4-6pmVenue: Style Setters Bungalows C4-110, Bella Center CopenhagenPhotos: http://bit.ly/2jlufCqTo view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 