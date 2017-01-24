New Reporting Structure in Financial Reports

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Skanska will launch a new reporting structure in the financial reports starting with the Three month report 2017.

The new reporting structure will be as follows:

The Construction stream will be divided into the geographies the Nordics (of which Sweden ), Europe and USA .



), and . The Residential Development stream will be divided into the geographies the Nordics (of which Sweden ) and Europe .



) and . The Commercial Development and Infrastructure Development streams will be left unchanged.

See attached pdf for an overview of the new reporting structure.

The change has the intention to reduce complexity and in a more balanced way reflect the impact on the Group's performance within and between Skanska's business streams.

More information will be presented in conjunction with the Year-end report press- and telephone conference on Friday, February 3 at 08:30 am CET. Historical key financial numbers according to the new reporting structure is presented at www.skanska.com/investors.

