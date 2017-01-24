sprite-preloader
Ki Hummelgren Leaves Hufvudstaden

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ki Hummelgren, Head of Human Resources and a member of the Executive Management at Hufvudstaden since 2008, will be leaving the company to take up the position as Head of Human Resources at the insurance company Sirius International. Ki Hummelgren has a six-month notice period and the process of recruiting her successor has commenced.

"Ki Hummelgren has for several years in a meritorious way contributed to the positive development of Hufvudstaden and I wish her every success in the future," saysIvo Stopner, President of Hufvudstaden.

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ)
Ivo Stopner
President

If you have any questions, please contact:

Ivo Stopner
President and Ki Hummelgren
Head of Human Resources,
telephone +46 (0)8-762-90-00.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/hufvudstaden/r/ki-hummelgren-leaves-hufvudstaden,c2172339

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2433/2172339/618198.pdf

Pressrelease Ki Hummelgren leaves Hufvudstaden.pdf


