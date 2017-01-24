The State of Finland and City of Helsinki have launched a Competition for the design and construction of the Central Pasila Tower Area located in Helsinki next to the most important transport hub in the metropolitan area. The Helsinki metropolitan area is growing at a rapid pace, and Pasila is one of the major districts in Helsinki that is currently undergoing renewal. Pasila is estimated to have 30,000 residents and more than 50,000 jobs by the year 2040.

The area covered by the competition is located to the south of the new Pasila central block called Tripla and the busiest railway station in Finland. The aim of the competition is to find a premium residential, office and retail concept that spans a total of 150,000-200,000 floor square metres. The local detailed plan and implementation of the tower area will be based on the winning concept. The organisers are also looking for a buyer and a developer for a start-up area of 40,000-65,000 floor square metres.

The aim is to create a tower area that is both urban and pedestrian-friendly. One of the criteria given in the design programme is that the tower area must also include some low-rise buildings or structures to make it more pleasant for pedestrians.

Construction is already in full swing in Central Pasila. The new Pasila central block called Tripla is under construction and it will connect the eastern and western parts of Pasila, the residential area that will be built in the north and the southern tower area.

The two-phase competition concludes in autumn 2018

The competition comprises two phases. The candidates start by preparing plan proposals for the entire area. The evaluation team assesses the quality of the proposals and selects 2-4 candidates to move on to the second phase.

During the second phase, the candidates prepare more detailed plans for the western part of the area and the start-up area. The start-up area will weigh more in the assessment of entries in the second phase. Candidates will submit their plan proposals for the first contest phase in May 2017. The second phase will start in autumn 2017. The award decision will be made in autumn 2018. Construction is estimated to start in 2021.

More information on the competition and Pasila:

Helsinki High-rise competition

www.helsinkihighrise.fi

Helsinki New Horizons Pasila

http://en.uuttahelsinkia.fi/pasila

Pasila images (City of Helsinki Media Bank)

http://helsinki.emmi.fi/l/-gHMFs6QgdhC

