Clear Leisure Plc - Issue of Shares to a Director

24 January 2017
Clear Leisure plc
("Clear Leisure", "the Group" or "the Company")
Issue of Shares to a Director
Clear Leisure is pleased to announce that in accordance with his contract, 3,658,536 ordinary shares in the Company have been allotted to Francesco Gardin at 0.82p in settlement of £30,000, being that part of his salary from January 2016 to December 2016 to be agreed paid in equity.
About Clear Leisure Plc
Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The Company may be either a passive or active investor and Clear Leisure's investment rationale ranges from acquiring minority positions with strategic influence through to larger controlling positions. For further information, please visit,www.clearleisure.com