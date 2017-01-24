Clear Leisure Plc - Issue of Shares to a Director

24 January 2017

Clear Leisure plc

("Clear Leisure", "the Group" or "the Company")

Issue of Shares to a Director

Clear Leisure is pleased to announce that in accordance with his contract, 3,658,536 ordinary shares in the Company have been allotted to Francesco Gardin at 0.82p in settlement of £30,000, being that part of his salary from January 2016 to December 2016 to be agreed paid in equity.

