WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
24.01.2017 | 10:55
PR Newswire

Clear Leisure Plc - Issue of Shares to a Director

24 January 2017

Clear Leisure plc

("Clear Leisure", "the Group" or "the Company")

Issue of Shares to a Director

Clear Leisure is pleased to announce that in accordance with his contract, 3,658,536 ordinary shares in the Company have been allotted to Francesco Gardin at 0.82p in settlement of £30,000, being that part of his salary from January 2016 to December 2016 to be agreed paid in equity.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman		+39 335 296573
ZAI Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Tim Cofman/Jamie Spotswood/Peter Trevelyan-Clark		+44 (0)20 7060 2220
Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Heena Karani		+44 (0) 20 7469 0935
Cadogan Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson		+44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The Company may be either a passive or active investor and Clear Leisure's investment rationale ranges from acquiring minority positions with strategic influence through to larger controlling positions. For further information, please visit,www.clearleisure.com


