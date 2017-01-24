Total Economic Impact Study Calculates ROI through Increased Billings, Tech Productivity Client Retention

A commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Autotask uses their independent research methodology to determine that Autotask's unified IT business management platform delivers value to technology service providers. Forrester interviewed two Autotask customers, one in the UK and one in the US, both had previously relied on legacy RMM integrations and had switched to Autotask's unified PSA and Endpoint Management solution, the only platform that truly unifies data at the device, invoice and reporting level.

From the information provided in the interviews, Forrester based their Total Economic Impact (TEI) framework on a 30-user organization to show that the investment in the Autotask Unified Platform may be recouped in less than 4 months and result in a 198% ROI. The results were consistent for study participants of varying sizes and geographies.

Organisations using Autotask Unified Platform realised:

Increased productivity of billable employees of an average of 1 hour per technician, per day

12% reduction to cost of customer turnover

28% improvement in SLA average response times

"By quantifying the significant impact unification can have on business operations, technology service providers can now clearly see how investing in our unified platform delivers high-value returns that can accelerate growth and profitability and enhance the customer experience dramatically," said Mark Banfield, SVP, International, Autotask.

