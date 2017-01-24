PedalSure Announces Sponsorship as the Official Triathlon Insurance Partner of; Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon - 3rd to 4th June 2017 & AJ Bell London Triathlon - 22nd- 23rd July 2017

LONDON, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PedalSure is pleased to be the Official Triathlon Insurance Partner of both the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon and the AJ Bell London Triathlon.

PedalSure provides specialist cycling insurance for you and your Bike. Basic cover is for Theft & Accidental Damage. Options include; up to £150k Personal Accident, up to £2m Personal Liability, 30/60 Days Overseas Cover (including Air-Transit and Bike Box), Dental, Physio and Competition Use.

In particular, PedalSure offers 50% discount on Bike(s) two and three and cover for the transition, as well as the Run and Swim of organized events making them an obvious choice for Triathlete's.

The AJ Bell London Triathlon attracts over 13,000 participants and 30,000 spectators each year, this iconic event has become a must do event in the sporting calendar. It takes place at the Excel Centre, Victoria Docks. From here participants swim, bike & run past the iconic landmarks of our capital.

Now in its 13th year, the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon is the second largest triathlonin the UK behind the AJ Bell London Triathlon andis known by many in the industry as the season opener as well as being a firmlyestablished must-do event for any budding triathlete. Blenheim Palace is a monumental palace situated in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England. It is the principal residence of the Duke of Marlborough, and provides an epic backdrop to this well participated event.

PedalSure CEO, Philip Lochner commented, "PedalSure actively encourages our policyholders to participate in Sportive, Track, MTB and Triathlon events. We have been a long supporter of UK Sportive and Track scene and are now proud to be part of these two great Triathlon events."

IMG Mass Participation Commercial Director, Alex Ward commented, "We are delighted to welcome PedalSure to our roster of Triathlon sponsors. When it comes to cycle insurance PedalSure lead the way, we look forward to introducing them to our participants at the two largest Triathlons in the UK"

For more information, please contact: phil.cooper@pedalsure.com