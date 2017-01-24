Monarch will raise awareness, funds and coordinate volunteer days in 2017

Monarch Partnership, the energy and water consultancy, will support SeeAbility in its goal to enable people with sight loss and multiple disabilities to live independently, and transform eye care for children with disabilities through its Children in Focus Campaign.

The partnership was launched with a simulation event at Monarch's offices that was designed to connect its team with the issues that affect sight impaired people every day. All staff took part in a series of challenges from pouring a drink blindfolded, to using simulation glasses in a 'pick n mix' challenge.

The outcome of the initiative gave Monarch's staff a greater understanding of how disabled people live on daily basis and a series of fundraising, volunteering and engagement activities are now planned throughout the year. These include a networking event with SeeAbility corporate partners, and a SeeAbility Comedy Event at Richmond Theatre in September.

Monarch Partnership's managing director, Peter Dosanjh, explained: "SeeAbility offers an engagement programme that goes much further than a simple fundraising project. We will raise money through a range of activities this year, but we will also add value through volunteer days.

"Our staff will benefit from engagement opportunities including simulations that create better understanding and non-verbal team challenges. Each Monarch volunteer will support SeeAbility by donating their time, raising funds or generating awareness through the EqualRightToSight social media campaign."

SeeAbility's chief executive, Lisa Hopkins, added: "We are proud to be working with Monarch Partnership. Their employees have already taken part in our thought-provoking sight loss simulations and they are planning some exciting events with SeeAbility which will further engage their employees in our work and provide vital financial support for our specialist services.

"As a charity, collaboration with companies such as Monarch has a great impact on the lives of people we support. We look forward to working together in the year ahead."

Monarch Partnership, which provides energy and water consultancy services, was named one of the best companies to work for in 2015. Based in Wallington, Surrey, it is ideally located to provide valuable links with SeeAbility's services in nearby Surbiton, Ashtead, Leatherhead, Guildford, and Horley.

