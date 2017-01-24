CIBS 2017 Set to Connect International Suppliers with China's Leading Buyers

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 90% of exhibition space has been sold at the 22nd edition of the China International Boat Show (CIBS), which takes place from 26to 29 April 2017 at its new venue this year-- Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Over 500 companies and 6 national and regional pavilions from Italy, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Japan will be showcasing their products and services to an expected audience of 40,000 over four highly focused days. Over 30 new launches, and a plethora of networking opportunities has entrenched the position of CIBS, a platinum member of IFBSO and audited by BPA Worldwide, as the must-attend event of the year for the marine and lifestyle industry.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460404/CIBS_Boating_Expo.jpg

CIBS 2017 will welcome close to 100 new participating brands this year including Whaler Marine, Langsding, BD-Marine, Matrix Parker Yacht and Jia Cheng Technology. In addition, industry buyers will have the latest preview of models from companies such as S Com-Tech who will debut their incredibly compact and versatile sailing catamaran, the Smart Cat 50. Steyr Motors will also be launching their latest marine engine onsite.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460405/CIBS_boating_trade_show_China.jpg

Thibaut de Montvalon, CEO of Beneteau China, a regular exhibitor at CIBS commented that "The event isone of the best boat shows in the marine industry, and is also one of the best indoor boat shows in Asia. We cansee its huge influence on the industryeach year."

Buyers attending CIBS will, for the first time, be able to take part in a matchmaking system that will provide recommendationsfor exhibitors they may meet with, based on information provided about their business objectives at the time of registration. A team of dedicated, experienced staff will then facilitate the meetings onsite.

"We are delighted to be welcoming so many new companies this year and welcoming back our regular exhibitors. We work closely with everyone to make sure they get the most out of their participation and focus our attention on matching the right buyers with suppliers so they may generate and secure future business at the event," said Helena Gao, Director of Corporate Business Development, Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Ltd.

In addition to the matchmaking system, a new Exhibitor Search Tool has been launched online, making it easier for visitors to find what they are looking for at the event.

The China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS) will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 26 to 29 April 2017. CIBS will be held alongside HOTEL PLUS, a mega show which will be inaugurated in 2017 and covers 17 events providing complete solutions for hotels and commercial properties. CIBS will be open to the public on 29 April 2017.

For more information about CIBS please visit www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/Home

For more information on HOTEL PLUS please visit http://ez.jiagle.com

Organizers:

China Boat Industry & Trade Association

China Boat Industry & Trade Association (CBITA) is an organizer of nationwide activities. With the aim of serving the government, industry and its members, the association actively promotes the recreational boating industry development in China and acts as a bridge to improve the communication between the government and the members, manufacturers, customers and research institutions, Chinese enterprises and foreign counterparts.