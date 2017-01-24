Mammography Market Size to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmammography marketis expected to reach a value of USD 3.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of micro calcifications in breast tissue. Some significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, CDC, and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting the early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification, which is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Based on a report published by the National Cancer Institute in 2015, it was stated that the proportion of women aged 45 to 65 years had increased to 81.1% in breast cancer screening. Major mammography manufacturers are introducing new products and increasing the number of approved products, which is further expected to impel the demand in the coming years.

In January 2016, FDA approved a new manual for digital mammography quality control by the American College of Radiology. The growing number of awareness campaigns to promote womens' health services is also anticipated to propel growth.

Some of the key industry players are Fujifilm; Hologic; Philips Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers; Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation; GE Healthcare; Metaltronica; PLANMED OY; Mindray Medical International Limited; and IMS srl.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Digital systems dominated the product segment in 2015 owing to the wide availability of digital breast screening devices and presence of favorable reimbursements for such devices

Digital mammography dominated the application segment in 2015 due to growing awareness regarding digital technology and increasing adoption of such technology for better diagnosis

In 2015, North America dominated due to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced screening devices and up surging number of approvals of 3D systems

dominated due to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced screening devices and up surging number of approvals of 3D systems Asia Pacific and Latin America are the two fastest growing regional segments, because of the higher mammary gland cancer prevalence and growing number of government campaigns to improve screening results

Grand View Research has segmented the mammography market by product, technology, and region:

Product Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2025) Film Screen Systems Digital Systems Analog Systems Biopsy Systems 3D Systems

Technology Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2025) Breast Tomosynthesis CAD Digital

Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa South Africa



Read Our Blogs - Mammography Market: The growing awareness pertaining to preventive breast checkup

