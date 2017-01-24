

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German business software maker SAP AG (SAP) on Tuesday raised its forecast for fiscal 2017 and 2020, after reporting higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter.



For fiscal 2017, SAP now expects non-IFRS operating profit in a range of 6.8 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies, compared to 6.63 billion euros in 2016.



The company now forecasts non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.2 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros at constant currencies. The outlook for both non-IFRS operating profit and revenue are above the previous 2017 guidance, which was raised at the beginning of 2016.



Looking beyond 2017, SAP also raised its 2020 ambition. The company now projects non-IFRS total revenue of 28 billion euros to 29 billion euros and non-IFRS operating profit of 8.5 billion euros to 9.0 billion euros.



Bill McDermott, CEO, said, 'SAP's outstanding 2016 performance is the latest in our seven year run of profitable growth. ...Our innovation agenda is accelerating in Machine Learning, the Internet of Things and Blockchain. SAP is winning big and we have enormous confidence in our accelerated 2020 ambition!'



Luka Mucic, CFO, added that the company's strong backlog and robust pipeline position it for yet another year of profitable growth in 2017, and allow the firm to confidently raise high level 2020 ambition.



For the fourth quarter, profit after tax on IFRS basis climbed 18 percent to 1.51 billion euros from last year's 1.28 billion euros. Earnings per share increased to 1.26 euros from 1.07 euros last year.



On non-IFRS basis, profit was 1.82 billion euros, compared to 1.67 billion euros a year ago. Non-IFRS earnings per share increased 9 percent to 1.52 euros.



Operating profit was up 14 percent year-over-year to 1.94 billion euros.



Total revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to 6.72 billion euros from 6.34 billion euros last year. In constant currency basis, revenues increased 5 percent.



Cloud and software revenue was 5.76 billion euros, an increase of 7 percent. SAP said it continues to outpace its main competitor in cloud and software revenue growth. Cloud subscriptions and support revenue grew 31 percent year-over-year to 827 million euros. New cloud bookings were up 40 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the EMEA region, cloud and software revenue grew 9 percent. SAP had double-digit software licenses revenue growth in Germany and the UK.



Cloud and software revenue grew 5 percent in the Americas and 9 percent in the APJ region.



In Germany, Sap shares are currently trading at 82.51 euros, down 0.43 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX