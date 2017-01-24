

24 January 2017



PayPoint plc ('the Company')



As a result of transactions on 23 January 2017 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-



+---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ | | Partnership Shares | Matching Shares | | | | | | | | | Purchase Date: | Award Date: | Total number of | | | 23/01/2017 | 23/01/2017 |Partnership, Matching| | | | | and Dividend Shares | | | Share Price: | Share Price: | held on 23/01/2017 | | | | | | | | £9.67 | £9.67 | | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ | George Earle | 13 | 13 | 9,082 | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ |Dominic Taylor | 13 | 13 | 11,205 | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ |Tim Watkin-Rees| 13 | 13 | 11,261 | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ | Jon Marchant | 13 | 13 | 1,869 | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ | Susan Court | 13 | 13 | 6,320 | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ | Katy Wilde | 13 | 13 | 890 | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ | Lewis Alcraft | 13 | 13 | 4,315 | +---------------+--------------------+-------------------+---------------------+



In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years' time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.



The following notifications have been submitted to the FCA:



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |George Earle | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Finance Director | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Participation in the PayPoint Share | | | |Incentive Plan whereby purchase of | | | |shares are self-funded under the | | | |plan and matching shares are awarded| | | |for each share purchased. | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.67 13 | | | |£9.67 13 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |26 | | | | | | | * Price |£251.42 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-01-23 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dominic Taylor | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Chief Executive | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Participation in the PayPoint Share | | | |Incentive Plan whereby purchase of | | | |shares are self-funded under the | | | |plan and matching shares are awarded| | | |for each share purchased. | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.67 13 | | | |£9.67 13 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |26 | | | | | | | * Price |£251.42 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-01-23 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Timothy Watkin-Rees | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Business Development Director | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Participation in the PayPoint Share | | | |Incentive Plan whereby purchase of | | | |shares are self-funded under the | | | |plan and matching shares are awarded| | | |for each share purchased. | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.67 13 | | | |£9.67 13 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |26 | | | | | | | * Price |£251.42 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-01-23 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Jonathan Marchant | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Chief Information Officer | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Participation in the PayPoint Share | | | |Incentive Plan whereby purchase of | | | |shares are self-funded under the | | | |plan and matching shares are awarded| | | |for each share purchased. | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.67 13 | | | |£9.67 13 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |26 | | | | | | | * Price |£251.42 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-01-23 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Susan Court | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Head of Legal and Company Secretary | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Participation in the PayPoint Share | | | |Incentive Plan whereby purchase of | | | |shares are self-funded under the | | | |plan and matching shares are awarded| | | |for each share purchased. | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.67 13 | | | |£9.67 13 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |26 | | | | | | | * Price |£251.42 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-01-23 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Katy Wilde | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |HR Director | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Participation in the PayPoint Share | | | |Incentive Plan whereby purchase of | | | |shares are self-funded under the | | | |plan and matching shares are awarded| | | |for each share purchased. | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.67 13 | | | |£9.67 13 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |26 | | | | | | | * Price |£251.42 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-01-23 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Lewis Alcraft | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Commercial Director | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Participation in the PayPoint Share | | | |Incentive Plan whereby purchase of | | | |shares are self-funded under the | | | |plan and matching shares are awarded| | | |for each share purchased. | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£9.67 13 | | | |£9.67 13 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |26 | | | | | | | * Price |£251.42 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-01-23 | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court | | | | Date of notification: 24 January 2017 | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



