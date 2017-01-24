Presentation of Gränges' Year-end Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gränges' year-end report for the period January-December 2016 will be published at 07.30 CET on Thursday, 2 February, 2017.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to a webcasted conference call on Thursday 2 February, 2017, at 10.00 CET. CEO Johan Menckel and CFO Oskar Hellström will present the report.

The webcast will be available on http://investors.granges.com/en. To participate in the conference call, please call +46 856642661 (Sweden), +44 2031940544 (United Kingdom) or +1 8552692604 (USA). Call a few minutes before the conference call begins.

A presentation will be available on the Company's web site before the webcast begins.

For further information, please contact:

Pernilla Grennfelt,

SVP Communications and Investor Relations of Gränges

E-mail: pernilla.grennfelt@granges.com

Tel: +46-702-90-99-55

About Gränges

Gränges is a leading global supplier of rolled aluminium products for heat exchanger applications and other niche markets. In materials for brazed heat exchangers Gränges is the global leader with a market share of approximately 20%. The company develops, produces and markets advanced materials that enhance efficiency in the customer manufacturing process and the performance of the final products; brazed heat exchangers. The company's geographical markets are Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its production facilities are located in Sweden, China and the United States, and have a combined annual capacity of 400,000 metric tonnes. Gränges has some 1,500 employees and net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on Gränges is available at granges.com.

