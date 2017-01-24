Roofing Material Market Size to Reach USD 142.88 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalroofing material marketis anticipated to be valued at USD 142.88 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapidly growing infrastructure demand owing to migration of people from rural to urban areas, improved standard of living resulting in the need for building renovation projects, etc. are some of the key factors expected to support the demand for these materials.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest as well as the fastest growing region. North America is slated to register the second highest growth rate. Residential application segment is likely to emerge as the largest as well as the fastest growing application segment. Positive growth rate recorded by the residential construction industry in developed regions is anticipated to support the new residential roofing market as well as re-roofing activities.

High brand loyalty in addition to major players focusing on establishing long-term relationships with customers is a primary characteristic of this industry. Market participants with a focus on achieving competitive advantage provide a comprehensive product portfolio of roofing materials.

To enhance the customer service and also taking into consideration the complexity and distinctive properties of various roofing materials, many product manufacturers provide work training facilities. Most manufacturers entail certified applicants as part of their licensed applicator agreements with various roofing contractor companies.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Metal roof are expected to emerge as the fastest growing product during the forecast period and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.3%

Metal roofs slated to gain ground with development of pre-engineered steel buildings for non-residential applications

Tile roof segment is anticipated to emerge as the largest product segment but are likely to register low growth rate as compared to asphalt shingles

Shingles which are widely used in the North American market have witnessed robust growth in developing regions owing to ease of installation, high durability, and moderate price

Residential application segment is slated to emerge as the fastest as well as the largest application segment. The segment accounted for over 55% demand in 2015

North America is slated to grow at an estimated CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period

is slated to grow at an estimated CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period Presence of key manufacturers and their ability to offer a wide product range to customers is expected to play a crucial role to support the market growth in North America

Grand View Research has segmented the roofing material market on the basis of product, application and region:

Roofing Materials Product Outlook (Volume, Million square meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Asphalt shingles Tile roof Metal roof Plastic roof Others

Roofing Materials Application Outlook (Volume, Million square meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Residential Non-residential

Roofing Materials Regional Outlook (Volume, Million square meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Middle East and Africa Central & South America



Roofing Materials Market Outlook: An approach to address environmental issues

